Betty White
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Betty White Swears Vodka and Hot Dogs Are the Secret to Long Life

By
Editor
The ‘Golden Girls’ actress turns 96 on January 17

Actress Betty White revealed her secrets for living a long life, and they’re a not what we would call doctor-approved. The six-time Emmy winner will turn 96 years old this January, and she recently divulged to Parade her secrets for a long life. The nonagenarian is an advocate for enjoying life and accentuating the positive — as well as consuming vodka and hot dogs “probably in that order.”

More on Celebrity

“It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

The entertainer has been vocal throughout her 75-year career about her love of hot dogs and junk food. “I don’t eat a proper diet,” White told Harper’s Bazaar in 2014. “Lunch is usually a hot dog and French fries, or something equally devilish. Red Whips are my curse,” she said.

The Oak Park, Illinois, native comes by her love of hot dogs honestly — Chicago and its surrounding suburbs are home to some of the best hot dogs in America! To learn more about supposed secrets to long life, find out what Betty White and 11 other celebrities aged 90 or older love to eat.

Click for slideshow
10 Quick and Easy Vodka Cocktails Slideshow
Related Links
35 Places in LA Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities SlideshowWhat the World’s Oldest People Eat (or Ate) Every Day SlideshowBetty White Is Really Good at Throwing Wine
Tags
news
betty white
celebrity vodka
Hot Dogs