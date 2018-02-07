A person who lives to be 104 years old must have seen a lot and know many things. Theresa Rowley of Grand Rapids, Michigan, knows she loves Diet Coke, and at her age, she can drink as much of it as she likes. In fact, Rowley says she’s been drinking Diet Coke every day for so long that if anything in her life could be responsible for her impressive longevity, it must be the soda. More on Soda We Tried the New Diet Coke Flavors, and Here’s What We Thought

According to Cosmopolitan UK, 104-year-old Theresa Rowley says she’s had at least one can of Diet Coke every day since the product launched in 1982, when she was 68 years old.

Rowley said she just started drinking Diet Coke because she liked it, and that habit has been going on for approximately 36 years.

She says she doesn’t know if it’s really the Diet Coke habit that’s kept her in such good health and spirits for so many years, but she can’t think of any other explanation. She’s just been drinking it because she likes it. She's clearly very committed to the taste of the original Diet Coke, but it would be interesting to hear what she thinks of Diet Coke's new flavors.

Many centenarians have daily habits they say keep them feeling healthy and young. Some of those things are thought to be healthful, and others are not. Francisco Nunez Oliviera recently died at the age of 113, and he attributed his long life to a diet of fresh vegetables and a daily glass of red wine. Meanwhile, 102-year-old Eunice Modlin suspects the secret to long life is eating dark chocolate every day, and 111-year-old Grace Jones attributes her long life and good health to the shot of Scotch whisky she drinks every day. One can only hope they're right. For more centenarians’ dining habits, here’s what the world’s oldest people eat or ate every day.