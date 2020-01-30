Calling all football fans: Super Bowl LIV is here. On Sunday, Feb. 2, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. While we hope both teams have fun, a Super Bowl spread of the best party foods is just as important as the big game, and it looks like America is going all-in on Buffalo chicken dip.

20 Super Bowl Party Essentials

According to a new report from Google, Buffalo chicken dip is the most searched game day recipe since 2004. The scoopable take on classic chicken wings includes some variation of the following: cheddar, cream cheese, sour cream, cooked chicken, hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese topping, plus chips, carrots and celery for dipping.

When Americans aren't diving into Buffalo chicken dip, what are they eating?

Turns out, dips are the MVPs of this event. The next most popular recipes are seven-layer dip (beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, cheese, green onions and olives), chili, spinach artichoke dip and taco dip (cream cheese and sour cream topped with the best taco fixings). If attempting a dip just feels like too much though, you could always stick with the classic and order some of America's best Buffalo wings.