No party is complete without great chicken wings or delicious dips. But why not have both? There are a few ways you can transform beloved wings into appetizing dishes, including the all time favorite Buffalo chicken dip. But you can take this classic to another level by making Buffalo chicken casserole.

Great for game day, a night where you want a comforting meal or a holiday celebration, this satisfying Buffalo chicken casserole recipe will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

This recipe is a mix of shredded chicken, hot sauce and ranch dressing in layers. But unlike your classic dip recipe that is served with crackers, vegetables or other foods to scoop the dip, the casserole is a hearty dish that is meant to be eaten with a fork.

Simply mix shredded chicken and hot sauce in one bowl and mix hash browns, ranch dressing, cheese and cream of chicken soup in another bowl. Sprinkle Ritz crackers on top for an added crunchy texture and then bake in the oven for 30 minutes.

This dish is easy to make in less than an hour, which is great for gatherings because you’ll spend less time in the kitchen and more time with friends and family. If you’re looking for other ways to spice up your typical spread, here are more great recipes you have to make during game day.

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pound cooked and shredded chicken breast

1/3 cup Frank's Red Hot sauce

6 cups frozen hashbrowns, thawed

1 cup ranch dressing

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 sleeve Ritz crackers (crushed)

2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions:

Mix shredded chicken and Frank's Red Hot sauce.

In another bowl, mix hash browns, ranch dressing, cheese, and soup. Spoon hash brown mixture into a sprayed 9x13 inch dish.



Sprinkle chicken over hash browns.



In a small brown, mix Ritz crumbs and butter. Sprinkle over the chicken layer.



Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.