Vida Verde’s Guacamole

April 29, 2019
This no-frills recipe is perfect for your next get-together. Make it spicier by adding in the seeds of the serrano pepper.
Recipe courtesy of Vida Verde.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon white onion, chopped
- 1/2 Tablespoon serrano pepper, minced, seeds removed
- Juice from 1/2 lime
- 1/2 Tablespoon cilantro, chopped
- 1 avocado
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon queso fresco
- 1 radish slice, as garnish
Directions
Combine avocado, pepper, onion, lime juice, cilantro and salt in a bowl. Mash with a potato masher to reach the desired consistency.
Top with queso fresco and garnish with radish.
Serve with tortilla chips.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving180
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein3g6%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.8%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium41mg4%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)85µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)85µg21%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus72mg10%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium526mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.1%
Sodium299mg12%
Zinc0.8mg7.1%