Sports season is in full swing and you know what that means? Appetizers, appetizers and more appetizers. But, no game day gathering is complete without a true icon: Buffalo chicken dip. And this recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest around.

Whether you're making your favorite stadium foods or whipping up some easy finger foods, Buffalo chicken dip is one of those starters that can't be neglected. Shredded chicken, mixed with your favorite hot sauce and all topped with melted cheese? Say less.

To make the dish you'll just need five ingredients. After preheating your oven, combine all of the ingredients in an oven proof glass dish and mix well. Bake for 25 minutes and serve with your favorite chips, veggies and more.

This recipe is basically perfect. It takes less than an hour to prepare, is one of the best ways to use leftover chicken and is one of many game day snacks that you need to have on your table this year.

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients

16 ounces cream cheese , softened

2 cups cooked chicken breast , finely chopped

2/3 cups hot sauce (Frank's Hot Sauce)

1 1/2 cup Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in an oven proof glass 2 quart casserole dish and mix well.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until mixture is bubbling and hot throughout.

Serve with an assortment of chips, crackers and raw cut up veggies.

Recipe courtesy of Tasty Ever After.