The Cheesecake Factory's Warm Crab and Artichoke Dip

To make the mix, place the minced bread and cream cheese into a mixing bowl. Pour the heavy cream into the bowl and over the other ingredients. Mix the ingredients together evenly combined.

Add the sour cream, mayonnaise, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper and old bay seasoning into the mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Add the artichoke hearts, crabcake mix and crab meat into the bowl. Gently “fold” into the other ingredients being careful not to break up the large lump pieces of crab.

Transfer to a clean storage container.

Cover, date and store under refrigeration.

Brush each slice of bread evenly on both sides with olive oil. Place the bread onto a flat grill or into a pan set over medium heat and cook until the slices have become crispy and lightly golden.

Heat crab and artichoke dip in sauté pan set over medium heat, stirring frequently until it is warm throughout.

Place the crab and artichoke dip into the small serving bowl. Sprinkle the toasted buttered breadcrumbs evenly over the crab & artichoke dip.

Slice each piece of grilled bread in half at a slight angle.

Place the bowl of crab dip and the grilled bread slices onto a serving platter

Sprinkle chopped parsley over crab dip and bread.