There’s a long-running misconception that it’s simply impossible to find truly great pizza in America outside of cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. Well it’s time to put that to bed once and for all. There’s great pizza to be found in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and we’ve tracked down the best of the best.

The Best Pizza in Every State Gallery

Every year since 2013, we’ve set out to identify the 101 best pizzas in America using a process that’s decidedly scientific. We start by identifying more than 800 great pizzerias from across the country, and then ask a panel of culinary authorities to weigh in and vote for their favorites. This was the jumping-off point for our listing of the best pizza in every state, but there are plenty of states with pizzerias that have never found their way into the ranking, including Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Today, those states are finally getting the credit they deserve.

In order to be considered the best in its state, a pizzeria needs to have a menu that, if not entirely pizza-focused, at least has a section dedicated to it. It could be a casual slice joint or an upscale Neapolitan restaurant with a custom-made Stefano Ferrara oven, but at the end of the day, these restaurants are nothing short of renowned in their home towns (and for some, across the country). From local standbys that have been turning out dependable slices for generations, to newfangled hotspots crafting creations that would make even a native-born Neapolitan proud, these pizzerias are the best in their state.

Additional reporting by Arthur Bovino.