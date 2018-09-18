In the busy world that we live in, keeping an eye on the contents of one’s fridge and pantry can slip to the bottom of a long list of priorities — somewhere below social media, online shopping, competitive workplaces and trendy workout classes . If can be incredibly frustrating when, after a busy week, you turn to the avocado that you’ve been looking forward to, only to discover that it has gone past the point of no return. How disappointing is it to open a drawer in the fridge and discover that expensive cheese purchased just a week ago has gone moldy? And what about that mushy cucumber that lies forgotten in the crisper?

27 Ways to Make Your Food Last Longer Gallery

Throwing away food is not just a waste of money; it’s part of a much bigger problem. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, between 30 and 40 percent of food in our country is wasted, ending up in landfills, while simultaneously, one in eight Americans struggles to put enough food on the table. Food waste is a huge global issue, but there are some simple steps that everyone can and should take in an effort to reduce their own household’s contribution to the problem.

Freezing ingredients before they go off, arranging food in the refrigerator correctly and storing certain fruits and vegetable separately or together, in the correct pairings can help prevent food going moldy and being thrown away, which is a great first step everyone can take in an effort to cut down on waste. Read on to discover 27 tips that will make food last longer.