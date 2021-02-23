February 23, 2021 | 12:31pm
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
We're all guilty of it — buying too many hamburger and hot dog buns for the summer barbecue only to be left with almost a whole pack left over. Don't toss those buns out! Use them to make delicious croutons.
Notes
Use high-quality olive oil for the best flavor.
Ingredients
- 10-15 Ounces hamburger or hot dog buns (day old)
- 1/3 Cup olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon oregano
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon dried basil
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375F.
Step 2: Using a bread knife, cut buns into 1-1.5 inch pieces.
Step 3: Place bread cubes into a large bowl, add 1/3 cup oil, 1 tablespoon each oregano, garlic powder, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss using your hands until bread is well coated with oil and seasonings.
Step 4: Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned all the way through.