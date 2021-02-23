Step 1: Preheat oven to 375F.

Step 2: Using a bread knife, cut buns into 1-1.5 inch pieces.

Step 3: Place bread cubes into a large bowl, add 1/3 cup oil, 1 tablespoon each oregano, garlic powder, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss using your hands until bread is well coated with oil and seasonings.

Step 4: Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned all the way through.