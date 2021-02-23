  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Leftover Hamburger Bun Croutons

February 23, 2021 | 12:31pm
By
A great hack to reduce food waste
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

We're all guilty of it — buying too many hamburger and hot dog buns for the summer barbecue only to be left with almost a whole pack left over. Don't toss those buns out! Use them to make delicious croutons.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
167
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Use high-quality olive oil for the best flavor.

Ingredients

  • 10-15 Ounces hamburger or hot dog buns (day old)
  • 1/3 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon oregano
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 Tablespoon dried basil
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375F.

Step 2: Using a bread knife, cut buns into 1-1.5 inch pieces.

Step 3: Place bread cubes into a large bowl, add 1/3 cup oil, 1 tablespoon each oregano, garlic powder, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss using your hands until bread is well coated with oil and seasonings.

Step 4: Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned all the way through.

 

