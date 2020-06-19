  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Zesty Fire-Roasted Tomato Salsa

June 19, 2020
Spice up your summer with this salsa
Photo courtesy of Ready, Set, Eat

This delicious salsa combines fire-roasted tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and lime juice for an easy-to-make recipe, perfect for a summer appetizer. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
9
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
13 Zesty Zucchini Recipes
Lovely Lemons: 12 Wonderfully Zesty Recipes
10 Cool and Spicy Salsa Recipes for Summer

Ingredients

  • 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies, drained
  • 1/3 Cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 Teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic salt
  • Tortilla chips, optional

Directions

Stir together drained tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice and garlic salt in small bowl

Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving9
Sugar1gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium14mg1%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus9mg1%
Potassium81mg2%
Sodium41mg2%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Water41gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Mexican recipes
salsa recipes
easy summer recipes