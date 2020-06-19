Zesty Fire-Roasted Tomato Salsa

June 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of Ready, Set, Eat
This delicious salsa combines fire-roasted tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and lime juice for an easy-to-make recipe, perfect for a summer appetizer.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies, drained
- 1/3 Cup finely chopped red onion
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic salt
- Tortilla chips, optional
Directions
Stir together drained tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice and garlic salt in small bowl
Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving9
Sugar1gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium14mg1%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus9mg1%
Potassium81mg2%
Sodium41mg2%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Water41gN/A