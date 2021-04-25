  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Ancient Grains Bowl

April 25, 2021 | 12:50pm
Full of vibrant color, texture and flavor
Ancient Grains Bowl recipe - The Daily Meal
True Food Kitchen/Courtesy

This healthy, satisfying bowl is filled with all the good stuff—quinoa, brown rice, farro, miso-yams, cilantro pesto and more.

This recipe is from True Food Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups yams, cut into 1-inch pieces, roasted until tender
  • 3/4 Cups miso vinaigrette (see recipe below)
  • 2 grilled portobello mushrooms, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1 Cup charred onions
  • 3 Cups cooked ancient grains (see recipe below), warmed
  • 2 Cups blanched snow peas
  • 1/4 Cup cilantro pesto (see recipe below)
  • 1 avocado, pitted, peeled and quartered

For the ancient grains:

  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon peeled and minced ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon minced lemongrass
  • 1 Teaspoon peeled and minced turmeric
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup red quinoa
  • 1/2 Cup brown rice
  • 1/2 Cup farro (spelt)
  • 3 1/2 Cups water

For the miso vinaigrette:

  • 1 1/2 Cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup sambal olek (Asian chili sauce)
  • 1/3 Cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 Cup evaporated cane sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup white miso paste
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame chili oil
  • 3 Cups grapeseed oil

For the cilantro pesto:

  • 2 bunches cilantro, washed and chopped
  • 1/4 Cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 Cup fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 1/2 Cup grapeseed oil
  • 1/2 Cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups roasted yams with 3/4 cup miso vinaigrette (recipe follows). Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until the vinaigrette is slightly thickened and potatoes are hot, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: At the same time, place 2 grilled portobello mushrooms (cut into 1/4-inch strips) and 1 cup charred onions on a baking sheet and place in oven until hot.

Step 4: To serve, place grain mixture into middle of large serving platter or bowl. Place the miso yams piled onto one side. Pile 2 cups blanched snow peas on the opposite side of the yams. Fill in the gaps around the grains with the mushroom-onion mixture and 1/4 cup cilantro pesto (recipe follows). Top with quartered avocado pieces.

For the ancient grains:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Using a medium oven-proof baking dish or casserole, mix together 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon peeled and minced ginger, 1 teaspoon minced lemongrass, 1 teaspoon peeled and minced turmeric, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup red quinoa, 1/2 cup brown rice, 1/2 cup farro (spelt) and 3 1/2 cups water. Cover with foil and seal the edges tightly.

Step 3: Bake until all grains are fully cooked, about 75 to 85 minutes. Mix well before serving. Makes about 5 cups.

For the miso vinaigrette:

Step 1: In a bowl, using a small hand stick or tabletop blender, combine 1 1/2 cups rice wine vinegar, 1/4 cup sambal olek, 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce, 1/4 cup evaporated cane sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 cup white miso paste. Blend until incorporated and smooth.

Step 2: Slowly drizzle 1 teaspoon sesame chili oil and 3 cups grapeseed oil into vinegar mixture until emulsified. Makes about 5 cups.

For the cilantro pesto:

Step 1: To a blender, add 2 bunches chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds, 1 teaspoon chopped garlic, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice, 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lime juice, 1/2 cup grapeseed oil and 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil.

Step 2: Puree until smooth. Makes about 2 cups.

