Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups roasted yams with 3/4 cup miso vinaigrette (recipe follows). Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until the vinaigrette is slightly thickened and potatoes are hot, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: At the same time, place 2 grilled portobello mushrooms (cut into 1/4-inch strips) and 1 cup charred onions on a baking sheet and place in oven until hot.

Step 4: To serve, place grain mixture into middle of large serving platter or bowl. Place the miso yams piled onto one side. Pile 2 cups blanched snow peas on the opposite side of the yams. Fill in the gaps around the grains with the mushroom-onion mixture and 1/4 cup cilantro pesto (recipe follows). Top with quartered avocado pieces.