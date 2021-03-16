March 16, 2021
Margarita Bondar/Shutterstock
Garlic scapes are the flower stalks produced by hardneck varieties in spring. When the scapes are newly budded, they provide a delightfully subtle garlic flavor and tender crunchiness when used in pesto, pastas, omelets, salads and soups. -- Abby Mandel
Notes
Can be kept several days refrigerated. Use as other pestos on pastas, vegetables, salads, rice or spread on small toasts or crackers.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Pound garlic scapes, cut in small pieces
- 1/2 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/8 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese, preferably Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Salt to taste
Directions
Step 1: Puree 1/4 pound scapes with 1/2 cup olive oil, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes in blender or processor.
Step 2: Stir in 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Adjust salt.