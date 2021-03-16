  1. Home
Garlic Scape Pesto

March 16, 2021
Scapes for spring
Garlic scape pesto
Margarita Bondar/Shutterstock

Garlic scapes are the flower stalks produced by hardneck varieties in spring. When the scapes are newly budded, they provide a delightfully subtle garlic flavor and tender crunchiness when used in pesto, pastas, omelets, salads and soups. -- Abby Mandel

Servings
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Can be kept several days refrigerated. Use as other pestos on pastas, vegetables, salads, rice or spread on small toasts or crackers.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Pound garlic scapes, cut in small pieces
  • 1/2 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese, preferably Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Salt to taste

Directions

Step 1: Puree 1/4 pound scapes with 1/2 cup olive oil, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes in blender or processor.

Step 2: Stir in 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Adjust salt.

