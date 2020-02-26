  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Turnip Greens and Potato Frittata

February 26, 2020 | 5:47pm
A nutritious and delicious home for all of your leftovers
Photo courtesy of West of the Loop

Frittatas are the perfect dish to make when you have to mulit-task. Simply sauté the vegetables, whip up the scrambled eggs and bake your turnip greens and potato frittata while you make a side salad, catch up on work or relax. This comforting and hearty dish is also a great solution for leftovers.

Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop

Ready in
35 m
20 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
190
Calories Per Serving

Notes

If you like, rub the top with a little butter for added richness before inverting the fritatta onto the plate.

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Cups potato, diced and cooked
  • 4 Cups well-packed turnip greens, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 10 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 2 Ounces goat cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375.

Place butter in a 12-inch nonstick, oven-proof skillet set over medium heat.

When butter is melted, add diced potato and toss to coat with butter.

Saute potato over medium heat until browned on one side, about five minutes - longer if using raw potato. Season well with salt and pepper.

While potatoes are browning, beat together the eggs and milk in a large bowl and set aside.

Add turnip greens to skillet and stir combine. Continue to saute until greens are wilted, about two to three minutes.

Add sliced garlic and saute an additional minute.

Pour beaten egg and milk mixture over the vegetables in the skillet and transfer skillet to the oven.

Crumble goat cheese over the frittata.

Bake frittata until the eggs are set in the middle, twelve to fifteen minutes.

Invert frittata onto a plate and cut into wedges.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving190
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol219mg73%
Protein10g19%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A318µg35%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.4%
Vitamin C24mg27%
Vitamin D53IU100%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K71µg59%
Calcium108mg11%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)86µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)86µg22%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg4%
Phosphorus167mg24%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium330mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium126mg5%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water108gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%
