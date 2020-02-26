Turnip Greens and Potato Frittata

Preheat oven to 375.

Place butter in a 12-inch nonstick, oven-proof skillet set over medium heat.

When butter is melted, add diced potato and toss to coat with butter.

Saute potato over medium heat until browned on one side, about five minutes - longer if using raw potato. Season well with salt and pepper.

While potatoes are browning, beat together the eggs and milk in a large bowl and set aside.

Add turnip greens to skillet and stir combine. Continue to saute until greens are wilted, about two to three minutes.

Add sliced garlic and saute an additional minute.

Pour beaten egg and milk mixture over the vegetables in the skillet and transfer skillet to the oven.

Crumble goat cheese over the frittata.

Bake frittata until the eggs are set in the middle, twelve to fifteen minutes.

Invert frittata onto a plate and cut into wedges.