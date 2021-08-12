What is Taco Tuesday (or Thursday) without salsa? Whether you like it spicy or mild, this condiment is the perfect pairing for any number of favorite Mexican dishes, whether you're eating burritos, quesadillas or simple homemade tortilla chips. But don’t waste your money buying jarred salsa at the store when you can make your own at home that fits your flavor preferences and uses your garden's bounty.

There are many ways you can make salsa but use this recipe as a foundation and then you can add in extra ingredients later. Make it a part of your summer bucket list to perfect your salsa recipe.

First of all, you need fresh tomatoes. You can use whatever you have in your garden. Roma or plum tomatoes will make a classic red salsa, while tomatillos are the base for salsa verde. Roast the tomatoes and jalapeños for about five minutes. Peel the skin, stem and seeds off the jalapeños under cool water before chopping up into pieces. Then remove the skin from the tomatoes and give them a chop as well. Finally, mash everything together with a fork in a bowl and season with salt and fresh chopped cilantro.

This salsa can work great as a condiment on grilled fish, chicken or steak. Be sure to store it in the refrigerator or freezer in an airtight container.

This recipe is a good base, but you don't have to stop there. If you prefer salsa with more complexity, don’t be afraid to toss in chopped red onion, roasted garlic or a splash of lime juice. You can also give your salsa a hint of sweetness by adding sugar or amp up the heat by using hotter peppers from your garden, like serranos, habaneros or scotch bonnets. The list of ingredients you can combine with this recipe is endless. As long as you enjoy the taste of it, that’s all that matters. Don’t forget to also make amazing guacamole and more of the best salsa and dips recipes for summer.

This recipe is by food and gardening blogger Valerie Rice was originally published in the New York Daily News.

Ingredients:

4 tomatoes (Roma or plum)

2 jalapeños

1/2 teaspoon salt

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Step 1: On a gas stove (or on a sheet pan in the oven under the broiler), roast 4 tomatoes and 2 jalapeños. It should take about 5 minutes. Turn them periodically to ensure even blistering of the skins.

Step 2: Let tomatoes and jalapeños cool on a plate until you can handle with your hands.

Step 3: Under cool water, peel the jalapeños, discarding the stem and seeds. Give them a rough chop. Peel the tomatoes (the skin should come right off) and give them a rough chop, too.

Step 4: Mix together in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, and to finish, stir in chopped fresh cilantro to taste.