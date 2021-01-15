Roasted Garlic Guacamole with Homemade Air Fryer Tortilla Chips

Gone are the days of individually hand frying tortillas to make homemade chips. This air fryer recipe makes a healthier and equally as delicious alternative in a matter of minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, author of Epic Air Fryer Cookbook:00 Inspired Recipes That Take Air-Frying in Deliciously Exciting New Directions.
Ingredients
For the roasted garlic guacamole
- 1 head garlic
- 1 Teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 jalapeño pepper
- 4 ripe avocados
- 3 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced
For the tortilla chips
- 12 corn tortillas
- Vegetable oil for brushing
- 3 Teaspoons kosher salt
Directions
For the roasted garlic guacamole
Cut off the top third of the head of garlic, exposing the tops of the cloves, and drizzle with oil. Wrap in foil and place garlic in the basket of the air fryer. Cook at 400F for 20 to 25 minutes until the cloves are soft. Remove the garlic from the air fryer, unwrap, and allow to cool. Squeeze the garlic cloves into a large bowl.
Place the jalapeño pepper in the basket of the air fryer and cook at 400F until the skin is blackened on all sides, turning 2 or 3 times, approximately 12 minutes. Remove the pepper and cover for 10 minutes. When the pepper is cool enough to handle, remove the charred outer skin. Remove the seeds and dice the pepper. Add to the bowl with the roasted garlic.
Halve the avocados and remove the pits. Scoop the avocado into the bowl with the roasted garlic and pepper. Mash together. Add the lime juice, cumin, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and cayenne pepper and stir to combine. Stir in the onion and tomatoes. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Cover the guacamole with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
For the tortilla chips
Brush the corn tortillas with oil and sprinkle each one with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut each tortilla into 6 wedges. Preheat the air fryer to 400F. Working in batches, spread the tortilla chips in a single layer in the basket of the air fryer.
Cook for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once halfway through, until crisp. Remove and repeat with the remaining chips. Allow the chips to cool before serving.