Jack and avocado quesadilla triangles

Step 1: Scoop avocado pulp from 1 avocado into a small bowl. Roughly mash with a spoon; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and cilantro or chives, if using.

Step 2: Heat a well-seasoned or nonstick griddle over medium heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Add 2 tortillas in a single layer. Top each with ½ cup of the cheese, spreading it to within ½ inch of the edge. Sprinkle each with pepper flakes, if using, then a second tortilla. When the bottom tortilla is hot and a bit golden, about 1 minute, carefully flip to brown and heat the other side, about 30 seconds.

Step 3: Transfer to a cutting board; cut each into 6 wedges. Serve right away with the mashed avocado.