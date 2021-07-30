  1. Home
Jack and Avocado Quesadilla Triangles

July 30, 2021 | 4:15pm
Quesadillas, like these featuring Monterey Jack cheese on flour tortillas with avocado, are a favorite for kids
Jack and avocado quesadilla triangles
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Quesadillas at their most basic. Cutting the rounds into triangles helps prevent mouth burns from hot cheese. Add crushed red pepper flakes to the cheese if you like things spicy. I would never object to chopped fresh cilantro or chives in the avocado mash.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
663
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 medium ripe avocado, halved, pitted
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • Chopped fresh cilantro or chives, optional
  • 1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • Crushed red pepper flakes or smoked paprika, optional
  • 4 flour tortillas (6 inch)

Directions

Step 1: Scoop avocado pulp from 1 avocado into a small bowl. Roughly mash with a spoon; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and cilantro or chives, if using.

Step 2: Heat a well-seasoned or nonstick griddle over medium heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Add 2 tortillas in a single layer. Top each with ½ cup of the cheese, spreading it to within ½ inch of the edge. Sprinkle each with pepper flakes, if using, then a second tortilla. When the bottom tortilla is hot and a bit golden, about 1 minute, carefully flip to brown and heat the other side, about 30 seconds.

Step 3: Transfer to a cutting board; cut each into 6 wedges. Serve right away with the mashed avocado.

