Game day food gets taken up a notch with flavorful pork al pastor burritos. Boneless pork loin is marinated overnight in a delicious blend of chilies, garlic and spice, and then is stewed to perfection.
This recipe is from Victor Escobedo of Papalote Mexican Grill in San Francisco, California and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune. It is adapted from "Burritos: Hot on the Trail of the Little Burrito" by David Thomsen and Derek Wilson.
Ingredients
- 4 dried California or New Mexico chilies, stemmed, seeded
- 2 dried pasilla chilies, stemmed, seeded
- 2 whole cloves
- 3/4 Cups white vinegar
- 3/4 Cups water
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 9 cloves garlic
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Pound boneless pork loin, cut in small cubes
- 8 12-inch flour tortillas, warmed
- Burrito fillings of choice, such as: beans, cooked rice, shredded cheese, avocado slices, chopped lettuce, chopped cilantro, salsa
Directions
Step 1: Place 4 dried California or New Mexico chilies, 2 dried pasilla chilies, 2 whole cloves, 3/4 cup white vinegar, 3/4 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat; simmer until chilies are very soft, about 15 minutes. Pour mixture carefully into a blender container. Add 9 cloves of garlic; puree.
Step 2: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet. Add blended mixture; simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat; cool to room temperature. Place pork cubes in a non-reactive bowl (such as stainless steel, glass, ceramic, or plastic). Pour blended marinade over meat. Cover; refrigerate overnight.
Step 3: Remove meat from marinade. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork in batches; cook over low heat until cooked through, about 15 minutes per batch. Place in a serving bowl.
Step 4: Warm 8 12-inch flour tortillas on a griddle. Fill each tortilla with pork al pastor and your choice of fillings. Fold the burrito 1/3 from the right in, then 1/3 from the left in. Gently smash down the filling and roll up.