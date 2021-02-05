Pork Al Pastor Burritos

Step 1: Place 4 dried California or New Mexico chilies, 2 dried pasilla chilies, 2 whole cloves, 3/4 cup white vinegar, 3/4 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat; simmer until chilies are very soft, about 15 minutes. Pour mixture carefully into a blender container. Add 9 cloves of garlic; puree.

Step 2: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet. Add blended mixture; simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat; cool to room temperature. Place pork cubes in a non-reactive bowl (such as stainless steel, glass, ceramic, or plastic). Pour blended marinade over meat. Cover; refrigerate overnight.

Step 3: Remove meat from marinade. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork in batches; cook over low heat until cooked through, about 15 minutes per batch. Place in a serving bowl.

Step 4: Warm 8 12-inch flour tortillas on a griddle. Fill each tortilla with pork al pastor and your choice of fillings. Fold the burrito 1/3 from the right in, then 1/3 from the left in. Gently smash down the filling and roll up.