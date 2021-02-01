Roasting garlic is super easy to do, you basically just pop it in the oven. But this amped-up ingredient will make anything, from your bread to your sauces, taste 100% better.
Ingredients
- 1 head of garlic
- 1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
- Salt
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400°F.
Step 2: Peel loose, papery outer layers of garlic skin, leaving head intact and cloves connected.
Step 3: Using a sharp knife, cut the top of the garlic head off, about 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Make sure all garlic cloves are exposed
Step 4: Transfer head of garlic to sheet of aluminum foil, placed on top of a baking sheet.
Step 5: Drizzle garlic with about 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle with a touch of kosher salt.
Step 6: Wrap individual heads in aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes, but check after 30. Garlic is done when the largest cloves are light brown and soft when pierced.
Step 7: Remove garlic from the oven, unwrap and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Then, squeeze the cloves out of the head.
Step 8: Use the roasted garlic! Serve on toasted bread, add to pasta sauces, dressings, or dips, or simply eat it on its own.