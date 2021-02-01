  1. Home
4
1 rating

How to Roast Garlic

February 1, 2021 | 3:08pm
By
Bonus: your kitchen will smell GLORIOUS
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

Roasting garlic is super easy to do, you basically just pop it in the oven. But this amped-up ingredient will make anything, from your bread to your sauces, taste 100% better.

Ready in
42 m
2 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
134
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 head of garlic
  • 1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400°F.

Step 2: Peel loose, papery outer layers of garlic skin, leaving head intact and cloves connected.

Step 3: Using a sharp knife, cut the top of the garlic head off, about 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Make sure all garlic cloves are exposed 

Step 4: Transfer head of garlic to sheet of aluminum foil, placed on top of a baking sheet. 

Step 5: Drizzle garlic with about 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle with a touch of kosher salt.

Step 6: Wrap individual heads in aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes, but check after 30. Garlic is done when the largest cloves are light brown and soft when pierced. 

Step 7: Remove garlic from the oven, unwrap and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Then, squeeze the cloves out of the head. 

Step 8: Use the roasted garlic! Serve on toasted bread, add to pasta sauces, dressings, or dips, or simply eat it on its own.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving134
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated1g4.9%
Protein3g6%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.5%
Vitamin C16mg17%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium91mg9%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.2%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium201mg4%
Sodium132mg5%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.3%
Water29gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.3%
