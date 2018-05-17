istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Cooking Ideas
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Cooking Ideas

Dishes You’ll Only Find in the Midwest

By
Editor
Get ready to have some Tater Tot casserole

Midwesterners will be the first to tell you that they’re friendly and hardworking, so while food is important to them, the more important thing is the community that comes together at mealtime. So in Midwestern cuisine, you’ll find a lot of casseroles (or hotdishes), shareable but easy appetizers, and hearty party foods that are best enjoyed together. And while these foods are associated incredibly closely with the American heartland, you won’t be able to find them (or at least find them done right) outside of the region.

More Midwestern Food



For the Dishes You’ll Only Find in the Midwest Gallery, click here.

If the Midwest had to break down its major food groups, you’d probably find beer, cheese, casseroles, and desserts inspired by Midwesterners’ ethnic backgrounds and forefathers. So if you’re cooking your way through a Midwestern menu, you’re going to find a lot of those items mixed in. And when it comes to entertaining in the Midwest, it’s all about convenience and flavors that will satisfy the whole family. Let’s be real here, no gathering would be complete without pigs in a blanket and a Jell-O mold.

While the South has its own distinctive cuisine, we think there’s no finer fare in the U.S. than Midwestern food. Don’t believe us? Check out these 25 dishes you’ll only find in the Midwest.

Click for slideshow
Dishes You’ll Only Find in the Midwest Gallery
Related Links
21 Things Only People From the Midwest SayMust-See Destinations in the American Heartland10 Ways Midwesterners Are Friendlier Than You
Tags
midwest
recipes
regional cuisines

Around the Web