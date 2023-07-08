14 Tips For Making A Truly Mouth-Watering Italian Beef Sandwich

The great city of Chicago boasts many unique signature foods that are celebrated the world over. Deep dish pizza, the Chicago dog, and rainbow cones are all proud Chicago culinary inventions. But the dish with the brightest spotlight on it right now, thanks to the sensational popularity of FX's "The Bear," is the Italian beef. Like many great regional sandwiches, the Italian beef seems simple on the surface: bread, beef, gravy, and toppings. But dig deep into each element and you'll find that making a great Italian beef takes an incredible amount of time, patience, and diligent work.

Making an Italian beef sandwich is not a job to be taken lightly. It's best to give yourself a few days to craft it properly — Al's Beef, considered by many to be the originator of the sandwich, spends 30 hours on its meat and gravy. But it's an undertaking that's worth the grind, especially if you live outside of Chicago and have trouble finding a local purveyor that's anywhere close to authentic. Just remember, this isn't a cheesesteak or a French dip, so keep the dairy far away and so don't skimp on the gravy. With some time and effort, you can create a sandwich that'll have you yelling "Yes, Chef!" with every salty, messy bite.