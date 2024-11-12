Serve Store-Bought Chili With One Pastry For A Bizarre But Delicious Upgrade
Is there a better meal to temper the chill of a Fall evening than a hearty bowl of chili? The classic meaty (or vegetarian) comfort food is often served with accompaniments such as cheese, onions, and even creamy avocado, each contributing its own unique taste to the overall flavor profile. But what if we told you that the most delicious pairing for a robustly flavored store-bought chili is actually cinnamon rolls? Yes, chili and cinnamon rolls are the unexpected sweet-savory combination that will make your tastebuds sing.
The unlikely combination is a frequent Midwestern meal pairing, first gaining popularity in Iowa in the 1960s out of a need to devise a cost-effective school lunch. Its popularity began extending across several states, cementing its position as a lunchtime classic evoking nostalgia for many Americans. But what makes the double dose of comfort food work? It all comes down to the cinnamon. As with cult-favorite Cincinnati chili — whose recipe features cinnamon along with other spices — the spicy-sweet flavor of cinnamon works to add warmth and complexity to store-bought chili's overall flavor, easily complementing commonly included spices such as cumin, while also keeping the chili's heat manageable. Thus, serving a bowl of chili with a cinnamon roll will actually boost its savoriness and, since the pastry offers more sweetness than chili's common accompaniment cornbread, it will allow the spiciness of the chili to shine. This pairing offers a delicious, upgraded flavor balance that leaves only one simple internal debate: To dunk or not to dunk?
Glaze or cream-cheese frosting for your chili pairing?
Whether you choose to dunk your rolls into your chili or to alternate bites, you're probably wondering if a cinnamon roll with a traditional powdered sugar glaze or one with cream cheese frosting makes the better flavor and texture pairing for your chili. The good news is that there's no right answer — but there are a few considerations to keep in mind when choosing which type of roll to select. Cinnamon rolls with a traditional glaze will offer a more simple, sugary sweetness to complement the savory chili flavor, while the glaze itself will give a lighter, thinner, grittier bite. A roll with glaze will deliver an overall lighter flavor profile.
Alternatively, a cinnamon roll with a cream cheese frosting will offer a thicker, creamier texture with a slightly tangy taste. Its sourness provides a flavor reminiscent of sour cream and a richness that offers a similar flavor enhancement as mascarpone cheese, both of which are often used as alternative chili toppings. Additionally, cream cheese frosting will add brightness and help temper the chili's heat. Pair your chili with a cream cheese frosted cinnamon roll if you're looking for a truly decadent combination. Looking to add a bright flavor punch? Go with an orange roll, which will offer that same cinnamon flavor with added acidity. Whichever type of roll you choose, enjoy this unexpectedly delectable combo, and thank us later.