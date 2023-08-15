What Exactly Is A Loose Meat Sandwich?

The Midwest is home to an abundance of unique and delicious foods. From cheese curds to butter burgers to hotdish and casseroles, you'll find local comfort foods in restaurants, at festivals, and on family tables. While some of these foods are more or less known than others outside the region, many of them have a rich local history. One of these lesser-known dishes is the loose meat sandwich. To those who haven't heard of this meal, it may conjure images of pulled pork or chicken or perhaps shreds of beef. However, this sandwich is essentially seasoned loose ground beef, sautéed or boiled with onions and served on a bun.

Think of it as an unconstructed hamburger patty or a sloppy Joe without the sauce. Like a burger, it is often served with cheese, condiments, and pickles. The meal has a long history in Iowa, and today, it can be found in various parts of the Midwest or made anywhere by curious home cooks who would like to try it.