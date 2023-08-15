What Exactly Is A Loose Meat Sandwich?
The Midwest is home to an abundance of unique and delicious foods. From cheese curds to butter burgers to hotdish and casseroles, you'll find local comfort foods in restaurants, at festivals, and on family tables. While some of these foods are more or less known than others outside the region, many of them have a rich local history. One of these lesser-known dishes is the loose meat sandwich. To those who haven't heard of this meal, it may conjure images of pulled pork or chicken or perhaps shreds of beef. However, this sandwich is essentially seasoned loose ground beef, sautéed or boiled with onions and served on a bun.
Think of it as an unconstructed hamburger patty or a sloppy Joe without the sauce. Like a burger, it is often served with cheese, condiments, and pickles. The meal has a long history in Iowa, and today, it can be found in various parts of the Midwest or made anywhere by curious home cooks who would like to try it.
History of the loose meat sandwich
The loose meat sandwich, also called a tavern sandwich, has been around for about a century. Legend has it the sandwich was invented in a watering hole in Sioux City, Iowa, in the 1920s. By 1926, the chain Maid-Rite opened and began serving loose meat sandwiches in the state. The butcher who started it called his sandwiches Maid-Rites, and for this reason, many Iowans also use this term synonymously with the loose meat sandwiches, whether ordered at the chain or elsewhere.
Today, there are a number of variations of this classic dish. In addition to offering the original sandwich, Maid-Rite offers a version topped with melted or shredded cheese, one mixed with blue cheese, one with jalapeños, and a wrap version. Despite its messy nature and the finesse it takes not to spill the beef everywhere, the dish has become a staple not just at this chain, but also in local restaurants and diners throughout the region.
Where to get a loose meat sandwich
Even if you're outside of Iowa, there are opportunities to try this iconic sandwich. Maid-Rite has expanded to other Midwestern states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. In addition, there are other restaurants in the region serving them, such as Nu Way in Wichita, Kansas, which has also named the dish eponymously and refers to its signature sandwiches as "crumbly burgers" with the tagline "Crumbly is better." Runza, a chain mostly located in Nebraska, is built on a variation of the dish that includes cabbage and is served in a bread pocket instead of a bun. While local iterations may vary around the region, many establishments offer some type of loose meat concept.
Not all hope is lost if you aren't lucky enough to live in the Midwest. There are lots of recipes online for this unique sandwich. While there are many different takes on the exact ingredients and not all may resemble the original, there are plenty of options to try based on your tastes and the ingredients you have on hand. If you're curious about this dish and don't mind the mess, it's not too difficult to try it out for yourself, wherever you live. Whatever you do, burger scholar George Motz begs, "Don't put ketchup on your loose meat sandwich!" Instead, take a page from Iowa staple Taylor's and "dope" your bun with the requisite mustard, chopped onions, and pickles.