St. Louis' Gooey Butter Cake Was Created Totally By Accident

As with many foods, there are multiple possible origin stories for the creation of gooey butter cake. What's interesting, though, is that more than one of them attributes its creation to an accident. Though there are different people who claim credit for its original creation, every story intersects at some point with John Hoffman of a bakery called St. Louis Pastries in the 1930s. And every story seems to agree that's the location where it gained popularity, making Hoffman the obvious inflection point.

The first story is simple but believable: Either Hoffmann or possibly an employee got the ratios of flour and butter mixed up while baking a regular cake. The second story is a little more complex. Supposedly, St. Louis Pastries had two different types of butter: a gooey butter and a deep butter. The deep butter was typically used for cakes, while the gooey butter was used for pastries such as danishes. An employee of Hoffman's mixed up the two types of butter, resulting in gooey butter cake. And because it was the middle of the Great Depression and times were tough, the bakery just decided to go with it.

However it was invented, gooey butter cake soon became a regional staple — even if it took decades for it to catch on elsewhere.