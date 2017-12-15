  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

The Best Food and Drink in West Virginia

By
The state’s most wild and wonderful cuisine
W Virginia
Photos Modified: Dreamstime

A lot of outsiders are tempted to make West Virginia in to some kind of punchline. The state has the word “wild” in its tagline, for goodness’ sake. But West Virginia is an overlooked beauty, filled with plenty of green space and fine, hardworking folks. But beyond its beauty and its residents, West Virginia has a ton of culinary highlights — and no, none of them are roadkill. So to highlight this wonderful state, we rounded up 18 of its best foods, beverages, and restaurants as a part of our first-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

More Best in Every State:



Click here for the Best Food and Drink in West Virginia for 2018.

One may be quick to assume West Virginia’s culinary merits all come from Charleston, and while the city does host some of the best apple pie, pasta, and soup this side of the Mississippi, the entire state hosts incredible food and drink. There’s the state’s best bar, Mario’s Fishbowl, in Morgantown. Parkersburg’s JR’s Donut Castle hosts some of the finest pastries you’ll ever taste. And Shepherdstown is worth a visit for Maria’s Taqueria alone.

We honor these things and more in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings throughout the year, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our West Virginia slideshow here.

Click for slideshow
The Best Food and Drink in West Virginia for 2018 Gallery
Related Links
Slideshow: 101 Best Food Trucks in America 2017101 Best Casual Restaurants in America for 2017 Slideshow101 Best Pizzas in America
Tags
Best in Every State
West Virginia