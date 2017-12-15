The Best Food and Drink in Oklahoma

We knew there had to be great food in Oklahoma. After all, it is where the Pioneer Woman resides. The Sooner State is home to some excellent burgers, steak, and chili, as well as a dive bar located right on historic Route 66. We’ve got Oklahoma all laid out for you on our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Oklahoma (Gallery)

Are you one of those people who spell out “Oklahoma” like the title song of the musical? Sing the state’s praises instead after viewing our extensive slideshow featuring culinary standouts from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and many other hidden gems.

After comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs, we’ve been able to make definitive slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Oklahoma slideshow here.