The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Indiana

In Indiana, there’s never a shortage of sports events to watch. It’s the home of the Pacers and the Colts — two huge national sports teams based in Indianapolis. The state attracts racing fans, as well, home to the famous Indy 500. And that’s not to mention major college sports programs at Indiana University, Purdue University, and of course Notre Dame. Where there are sports, there’s beer and food — and in Indiana’s case, it’s some of the best. We’ve rounded up the best of the state’s eats as part of our second annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Indiana for 2019 Gallery

While Indiana does have some of the best sports bars in America, it has lots of non-sports-inspired fare, as well. Being a state in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana is spattered with the usual Midwestern restaurant favorites, like Applebee’s and Arby’s. But in the two metropolises of the otherwise farm-dominated state, there are many impressive and delectable dishes. Indianapolis and Fort Wayne are Indiana’s most populous urban areas, home to many of the items on this list.

Indianapolis has an emerging food scene and showcases some surprisingly good eats. In 2012, its best steakhouse was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as one of "America's Classics." Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from its best hot dogs and brunch spot to its best bar and craft beer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual galleries celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Indiana gallery here.