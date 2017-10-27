This Indiana Arby’s Went Upside Down for ‘Stranger Things’

An Arby’s in Greenwood, Indiana, has flipped their letter board upside down to mark the release of the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix. Since the show takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, it only makes sense for an Indiana town to get in on the fun and pull a little gag like going “upside down” in reference to the fictitious purgatory many of the show’s characters travel to.

The upside-down sign, visible to guests and to cars passing by, reads “Employee Of The Month: Barb” as a nod to the red-haired and bespectacled character who was the first to lose her life in the Upside Down. If the hardworking, no-nonsense Barb was working at an Arby’s, we have no doubt that she would make Employee of the Month.



Rachel Russell/ Edelman

It feels like everywhere in the U.S. is getting a little bit stranger in honor of Stranger Things. The Doughnut Project released a Stranger Things doughnut in honor of the series, and earlier this fall Netflix had to issue a cease-and-desist letter to a Stranger Things pop-up in Chicago. We plan on spending the night at home and binge-watching the entire second season!