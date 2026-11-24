Walmart's bakery section might be better than you think. The grocery store may not be best-known for its freshly baked goods, but time and time again, customers find a host of delicious items on its shelves — and crucially, ones that don't break the bank. Walmart has its fair share of slightly pricier bakery options, but even at their most expensive, they generally won't put too big of a dent in your budget. Plus, Walmart doesn't just focus on churning out sweet muffins or cookies: It has everything from freshly baked, artisanal-style breads to garlic bread knots.

Where Walmart's bakery section really shines, though, is in its selection of finds for under $5. The number of items it has below this price point is genuinely impressive, and there's something for everyone. Which of these bakery finds keep people coming back for more, though? Which baked goods have shoppers buying them every week? Which pastries, brownies, and breads have Walmart customers rushing to its website to sing their praises? We've got every bakery find worth tracking down right here, and we'll explain exactly why they're so good.