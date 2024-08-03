How Crumbl Cookies Became A Household Name

What many people don't know about Crumbl is that neither CEO Jason McGowan nor COO Sawyer Hemsley had any professional baking experience when they decided to open the bakery. When they came across the building that would become their first store, they really didn't have much of anything beyond the idea of a bakery sparked by a childhood love. Then they got the space and the equipment — and finally, they turned to the recipe. Although they're now known for bold and inventive flavors, the cousins' cookie experimentation began in the simplest way: Perfecting the chocolate chip cookie. It would take time, lots of community feedback, and a great deal of squandered dough before they would arrive at a cookie they were proud to sell.

It was also experimentation that led to the company's decision to stick to a weekly rotating menu of four cookies; when it first opened, the menu was much larger, and McGowan and Hemsley found it difficult to keep pace with the popularity. After implementing the limited selection in December 2018 and opening a second location that focused more on delivery, it was time again to grow. So, the franchises began. Then, the franchises exploded. Within five years of business, Crumbl boasted more than 800 bakeries across all 50 states and Canada.