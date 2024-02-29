The Melted Butter Tip Jacques Pépin Swears By When Making Croutons

Renowned French chef Jacques Pépin has a clever tip for making the crispiest homemade croutons, and all it takes is a little bit of melted butter. This trick will have you whipping up deliciously restaurant-worthy croutons in no time and the best part is it's incredibly simple.

First, melt a few tablespoons of butter and olive oil on a baking sheet in the oven. While that's melting, slice up some baguette bread into crouton-sized bits. Once you have a nice pool of melted butter on the baking sheet, use your hands to toss the pieces of bread in the butter to evenly coat each piece. The melted butter not only imparts a rich, savory flavor to the bread but also helps to achieve a perfectly crispy exterior when baked. As the butter-infused bread bakes in the oven, it transforms into golden, crunchy croutons.

Pépin's melted butter method offers a foolproof way to create homemade croutons that are far superior to store-bought varieties in both flavor and texture. Whether tossed atop salads, soups, or pasta dishes, these buttery croutons add a nice crunch and depth of flavor. Pépin's ingenious technique proves that with a little butter and creativity, even simple ingredients can be transformed into chef-level creations.