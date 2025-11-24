The Best Walmart Bakery Items That Customers Are Obsessed With
Grocery store bakeries can be extremely hit or miss, making customers hesitant to shop the section. Despite Walmart being the biggest grocery chain in the U.S., its bakery might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you consider freshly baked pastries. But the chain actually has a treasure trove of delicious baked goods if you know what to look for. Not to mention, its private label products are difficult to compete with on price. From staples like freshly baked bread to customized cakes and single-serve desserts, Walmart's bakery should not be underestimated or overlooked.
We scoured the internet and identified the Walmart bakery items that shoppers can't get enough of, including some standouts that might even compete with your local bakery or homemade treats. Whether your sweet tooth is calling out, or you're looking for a premade tasty seasonal dessert that is going to impress your houseguests during the holidays, Walmart's bakery is filled with convenient hidden gems that you should consider picking up on your next grocery store trip.
Iced Lemon Cake
Walmart released a line of loaf cake slices through its private label, Marketside, which are a "copycat" version of the popular loaf slice cakes from Starbucks. According to one taste test on TikTok, Walmart's Lemon Iced Cake is absolutely a "worthy dupe" of Starbucks' Lemon Loaf. The reviewer explains that while the Marketside slices are notably smaller and less thick than the Starbucks ones, they are far less expensive and taste just as good. One slice of the Iced Lemon Loaf cake from Starbucks costs $4.45, while the Marketside Iced Lemon Cake can be purchased by the individual slice for $1.48 or in a pack of eight slices for $4.98.
Customers praise this bakery item for being soft and moist, with the perfect pound cake texture. The cake itself, as well as the icing, has a tart, zesty lemon flavor that is bright and not too sweet. If you're craving a lemon cake and don't have the time to make one yourself, Walmart's bakery is the place to go if you're looking for the best value.
Custom Cakes
Ordering a cake from a bakery for a special occasion can get spendy quick, especially if you're making customizations. However, shoppers have been impressed by Walmart's custom cakes as a much more affordable option. Customers explain the important distinction in quality between the custom cakes and those that line the bakery's shelves. One Redditor explained, "The cakes that you can order decorated are not the same as the ones on the shelves and that extra $5-10 is absolutely worth it" because the cakes on the shelves tend to be rather dry from sitting out in the box all day.
You can order a customizable sheet cake or round cake starting at just $15 or cupcakes starting at just under $5. You choose the size, flavor, filling, icing color and style, decorations, toppings, and message. One customer on Facebook claims these grocery store cakes come out "even better than some bakers" and the price simply can't be beat.
French Cheesecake Mousse
One of the things the Walmart bakery is celebrated for is its single-serve dessert options, which are perfect for shoppers with a sweet tooth. A highly popular single-serve offering is the French cheesecake mousse cup from its private label brand. One customer on Reddit stated that they bought Walmart's cheesecake cups "every other week on average" and claims they are even better than the regular cheesecakes that Walmart offers.
The dessert features a light and fluffy cheesecake mousse on top of a crumbly graham cracker base that comes in a plastic cup with a resealable lid, making it an easy dessert to enjoy on the go or to save some for later. Some food reviewers on TikTok prefer the mousse to actual cheesecake because of how light and airy the mousse is. For only $2.48, the mousse cup is an extremely affordable alternative to more spendy cheesecakes, especially for those who prefer a lighter, ready-to-eat treat.
Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
One of the most exciting things about the holidays is the seasonal snacks and treats that start to line the shelves. In Walmart's case, they start putting out some of their seasonal favorites as early as July, including the pumpkin sandwich cookies that receive glowing reviews from customers online. These cookies feature a spiced cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two soft-baked pumpkin cookies, which customers describe as divine.
The cookies are sold under one of Walmart's private labels, Freshness Guaranteed, and cost $7.47 for 16 cookies, making them one of the cheapest fall groceries at Walmart and the perfect treat to bring to a party or to serve to your own guests if you're hosting. This is a staple dessert that Walmart shoppers look forward to every year for both taste and texture. One YouTube food reviewer stated there is "nothing to complain about" when it comes to these cookies, celebrating the thick serving of buttercream filling and the perfect harmony of sweet, soft cookies with the cinnamon spice flavor. If you're tired of the same old pumpkin pie every year, these cookies make a great alternative.
Peanut Butter Parfait
There are few dessert combinations more prolific than peanut butter and chocolate, so it's no surprise that one of Walmart's most popular single-serve dessert offerings is its peanut butter and chocolate parfait. The individual parfait cup features a light peanut butter mousse, a thicker peanut butter frosting, and a moist chocolate cake that blends together for the perfect sweet and salty combination. One peanut butter-loving reviewer ranked the dessert "like a 25 out of 10" on YouTube.
Another food reviewer on TikTok stated that this dessert was "hands down the best Walmart bakery item" they had ever tried and even claimed it was the "best purchase" they had made all week. They even went so far as to call the whipped peanut butter topping on this dessert "life-changing." This reviewer was so impressed, they likened Walmart's peanut butter parfait to the Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory, which ranks among the best Cheesecake Factory flavors. And for only $2.98 compared to the Cheesecake Factory's slice for $12.50, peanut butter lovers can get this rich, decadent dessert on a budget.
Fresh French Bread
Walmart's delicious bakery items go far beyond just sweet treats and desserts. In fact, one of the bakery items that customers praise the most is the French bakery bread loaf from one of its private labels. Shoppers celebrate this item as an incredible value because it costs just $1.47 for the entire loaf and frequently goes on clearance. One customer on Reddit states, "The fresh French bread is amazing. And for a dollar, you can't beat it." Shoppers appreciate this bread for being incredibly versatile and share all the ways they incorporate it into different meals at home.
One frugal customer explained that they use the bread even if it's stale for homemade pizzas or seafood toast. They recommend adding garlic butter and then any toppings you want to make the most out of the bread. Others cut up the bread into cubes with some olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder for croutons. Another Reddit user suggests buying a couple of loaves at a time and keeping them in the freezer until you're ready to use them, stating, "On lazy days, this makes the best air fryer french bread pizza ever!" Pro tip: You can ask an employee working behind the bakery counter to slice up the bread for you.
Banana Nut Cake
Walmart's banana nut cake is dense, moist, and packed with walnuts, delivering everything you hope for in a pound cake or a classic banana walnut bread. One Walmart customer who ordinarily would not trust a grocery store's banana bread or cake put it simply: "There was nothing to dislike ... You could taste the bananas, there was a good amount of nuts, the nuts were not stale, the slices were firm." Despite having the word "cake" in the product name, customers are pleased with this product for not being overly sweet and actually having a distinct banana flavor, likely a result of using ripe bananas.
Another food reviewer put Walmart's banana nut cake head-to-head with the popular banana loaf from Starbucks and found the grocery store's version to be preferable. She explained that Walmart's cake was more moist, seemed to have more nuts in the batter, and overall had a fresher taste and texture. You can purchase it by the individual slice for just $1.98 or in a pack of eight slices for $4.98.
Mini Pecan Pie
There is something about a sweet treat that comes in a mini package that customers can't seem to get enough of. Perhaps because they are the perfect combination of delicious, easy, and cute. Walmart's mini pecan pies are just 4 inches around and make the perfect individually-portioned dessert for one person. With more than 2,400 ratings on the Walmart website, the pie receives 4.4 out of 5 stars. One Walmart review described the mini pecan pie as "mid-size bites of heaven" that are explosively flavorful despite their small size.
And it's not only celebrated for its delicious taste, but for the price tag as well. These pies cost less than $1, making them highly popular among college students and anyone else on a tight budget. One Reddit customer says, "I would hazard to say they probably are the best for the price. Not sure I've seen any others that cheap recently." And if you're looking to upgrade this dessert, customers recommend popping it in the air fryer and/or adding a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream on top to round out this decadent treat.
Variety Cheesecake Platter
Whether you're looking for a crowd pleaser with plenty of options to serve at your next gathering, or you can't bring yourself to choose just one flavor, the Freshness Guaranteed variety cheesecake from Walmart offers the ideal array of flavors. Fans celebrate this bakery item for its variety of flavors (no surprises there) and impressive price tag. For $14.98, you get 12 slices of cheesecake. It comes with two slices each of New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Marble, Raspberry Swirl, and Fudge Brownie, so there is something tasty for everyone.
Or, if you're like some customers, you can indulge in every flavor all on your own. A customer shared the cheesecake platter on Reddit to say, "The best part about being an adult is that you can randomly decide you want a cheesecake at 5:02PM on a Saturday. And then eat it like a pizza."
Marketside Cinnamon Rolls
Walmart has a plethora of cinnamon roll baked goods to choose from, but as any true cinnamon roll-lover knows, not all are created equal. Luckily, the Marketside store-bought cinnamon rolls tend to gain favor among shoppers for tasting close to homemade. This baked sweet treat comes in a four-pack for $6.68. The dough is filled with cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with a heavy helping of cream cheese icing.
With more than 1,000 ratings on the site, this treat receives praise for tasting extremely fresh and being a worthy budget-friendly alternative to making them at home. Some shoppers even prefer these to popular name brands, especially when warmed up in the microwave to get that freshly-baked feel. One satisfied Walmart customer claims, "I'm not exaggerating when I say they're better than any other cinnamon rolls I've ever tried. You name it, Cinnabon, Giant, or your favorite local bakery. The roll itself is always soft and fluffy with a hint of cinnamon, the icing on top is rich and sweet."