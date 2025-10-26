Customers Agree, These Walmart Bakery Items Are Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Homemade baked goods are arguably one of the most delicious foods we can eat. From a simple pumpkin pie to old-fashioned cinnamon rolls, these home-baked sweet treats fill our homes with mouthwatering smells and indulge our sweet tooth. But, of course, there isn't always time to craft these treats at home when a craving strikes. That's when store-bought baked goods step in to fill the void. And if you're on a budget? The Walmart bakery is an excellent place to stop and pick up a few things for relatively little money.
However, many products at Walmart can be hit or miss, which is to be expected with such a large discount retailer. This is true for the baked goods section as well, where some items are best left on the shelf while others are super delicious and worth snagging. Discovering which options are which can feel like an experiment where your taste buds suffer the consequences.
Thankfully, you don't have to move through trial and error — we've done our research by scouring reviews on the Walmart website. During this research, we uncovered several Walmart bakery items that customers agree are delicious. And we get to share that information with you. Grab a pen and your Walmart shopping list because (according to customers) these are items you'll definitely want to pick up during your next visit.
Freshness Guaranteed Strawberry Cheese Danish Pastry
If you love cheese Danish, then the Freshness Guaranteed Strawberry Cheese Danish Pastry should be an immediate add to your cart. With a 4.2 rating from 1,367 reviews on the Walmart website, this one is a definite must try, featuring a sweet strawberry and cream cheese filling inside a flaky crust that's been drizzled with white icing. Streusel crumbs are sprinkled across the top for an additional layer of taste and textural complexity, and you can get about eight servings per affordable container.
One reviewer said they couldn't believe how delicious and moist this pastry was. They added, "It's not super sugary sweet like a fresh Danish we usually buy and that was a plus." Another rave review on the Walmart website said they get one of these strawberry cheese Danish at least once a week and also bring them to other events, where they are a crowd-pleasing success. One customer excitedly exclaimed it's their favorite Danish of all time and that it imparts a sense of nostalgia with every bite.
Freshness Guaranteed 4-inch Mini Pecan Pie
The Freshness Guaranteed 4-inch Mini Pecan Pies are the perfect fall treat when you're looking for something small, affordable, and delicious to reward yourself with. Packaged in individual servings for less than $1 each, these pies feature a thick, flaky crust that's absolutely stuffed with sweet, gooey pecan goodness. Since they're rated a 4.4 with 1,802 ratings on the Walmart website, you can feel confident knowing they're a great deal that won't disappoint.
One person took to Reddit to say that the pie was "so simple and delicious," with others concurring with their assessment in the thread. A satisfied reviewer on the Walmart website enthusiastically said, "Just right for one to enjoy and not overindulge," before going on to say they'll definitely be purchasing another mini pecan pie for themselves. But, one Walmart reviewer's description of the pies is the most promising, and said: "... mid-size bites of heaven." With such rave reviews, it'd be a shame to miss out on these little sweet treats during your next Walmart shopping trip.
Marketside Banana Nut Sliced Cake
The Marketside Banana Nut Sliced Cake offers eight thick slices per package, so there's plenty to share with your friends and family, if desired. Each bite is packed full of a rich banana flavor perfectly balanced with the nutty taste of walnuts. With a 4.5 rating and 1,200 reviews on the Walmart website, this pre-sliced loaf cake is a big hit. While you can eat each slice as-is, consider heating them up in a pan with a little butter for a slightly richer, warm taste.
Of course, previous customers are perfectly happy with how these banana nut bread slices taste straight out of the box. One Walmart website reviewer boldly states, "There was nothing to dislike," before going into details about how there was an adequate amount of nuts, a strong banana taste, and a soft, moist texture. Another reviewer agreed that the slices are moist and soft, and said they regularly buy some for their daughter when at Walmart.
Marketside Iced Cinnamon Sliced Loaf Cake
If you're looking for the spicy bite of cinnamon paired with the sweet, comforting taste of vanilla icing, the Marketside Iced Cinnamon Sliced Loaf Cake is a must-grab on your next Walmart trip. Like the banana nut option above, this loaf is pre-sliced into eight thick slices ready to be shared. The single slices are also easy to grab and take with you on the go when you want to satisfy your sweet tooth but have places to be. With a 4.3 rating from 515 reviews on the Walmart website, customers nearly unanimously agree that this sliced loaf cake is delicious.
One pleased customer said, "These iced cinnamon bread slices are so good. They have the perfect amount of cinnamon and icing." They further go on to say that their family can easily eat an entire box of these in a single day. Another says they order a box of this Marketside sliced loaf cake with every food order and it always comes to them tasting fresh and delicious.
Freshness Guaranteed Triple Chocolate Cake with Hershey's Icing
If you have a great love for chocolate, this option is the one you'll most want to jump on. The Freshness Guaranteed Triple Chocolate Cake with Hershey's Icing has a 4.5 rating with 580 reviews on the Walmart website, and features multiple layers of decadent chocolate in a cake size meant to serve up to 18 people. A chocolate cake is topped with Hershey's chocolate icing, which is then drizzled with both white and dark chocolates.
Customers have predominately great things to say about this rich chocolate cake. One Walmart reviewer said their guests were very pleased with this cake and that they'll definitely be purchasing again. They also said that, "The cake was a beautiful presentation, fresh, flavorful, and moist." Another person agreed that the chocolate cake was moist and tasty, and said that they "rush through dinner because we can hardly wait for this delicious chocolate cake!!!"
Little Dutch Boy Bakery Semi-Sweet Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Little Dutch Boy Bakery Semi-Sweet Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies are the perfect option for those times where you need to bring a sweet treat to share. Whether a children's classroom party, office potluck, or family gathering, the box of 28 cookies is sure to be a hit. With a 4.4 rating and 846 reviews on the Walmart website, you can feel confident guests and party-goers will be pleased with your choice. Each cookie is perfectly portioned, featuring a sweet, soft dough generously dotted with rich chocolate chips.
Customers say these cookies are soft and delicious. One said they "always buy at least two boxes" and that their "family likes them better than any of the other brand name ones." Yet another happy customer said these are their favorite soft cookies from Walmart and that they are beyond worth the money you'll spend.
Freshness Guaranteed Peanut Butter Bakery Cookies
These Freshness Guaranteed Peanut Butter Bakery Cookies come in a container with 10 cookies for less than $5, making them a generous bargain buy for those times you want to indulge but don't have a large budget. The soft, baked cookies pack a powerful peanut butter taste, complete with minuscule chunks of actual peanuts inside that add textural interest. With a 4.4 rating and 558 reviews on the Walmart website, this sweet treat is sure to delight peanut butter lovers everywhere.
One enthusiastic customer on the Walmart website said, "These are the best peanut butter cookies in the whole wide world. I love them and they can't keep enough on the shelves." Other reviewers said these cookies are moist, with an excellent taste, as well as that they are super big and very soft. Those sound like all of the best qualities people look for in a soft, baked peanut butter cookie.
Marketside Bite Sized Ultimate Chocolate Brownies
This 12 count of Marketside Bite Sized Ultimate Chocolate Brownies has a 4.4 rating with 825 reviews on the Walmart website, showing that customers agree this is one of the most delicious Walmart bakery items you can find. Each small brownie bite features a thick, moist chocolate base that's drizzled with chocolate and interspersed with large chocolate chips. If you have a craving for chocolate but don't want to splurge on the Triple Chocolate Cake above, this is your answer.
One customer said that, not only is each individual brownie the perfect size, but there's the perfect amount in each container. They also recommended using these brownies in dishes like sundaes to get the most bang for your buck. Another customer proclaimed, "These Marketside brownies are the best I have ever tasted. Every bite is rich with the flavor of chocolate fudge!"
Marketside All Butter Whole Croissants
Not every delicious item that comes out of the Walmart bakery is a sweet treat, and these Marketside All Butter Whole Croissants are a perfect example of this. With a 4.3 rating and 1,903 reviews on the Walmart website, these croissants are a versatile purchase guaranteed to please. Eat them alone as a snack, or as an accompanying bread to nearly any meal. You can even create sandwiches with this light, airy bread featuring strong hints of buttery goodness throughout.
One helpful review called these croissants, "Melt in your mouth buttery delicious." They go into greater detail and added, "These croissants are better than any I've bought from a different store. They're always soft and buttery." This specific reviewer highly recommended heating each croissant in the microwave for a few seconds to elevate the taste. Another person said the croissants are a breakfast favorite and that they're so versatile you can use them for any meal.
Freshness Guaranteed Variety Cheesecake
With the Freshness Guaranteed Variety Cheesecake, you don't have to choose just one type of cheesecake. This one features six different types, including New York style, strawberry swirl, caramel turtle, chocolate marble, raspberry swirl, and fudge brownie. With so many choices and a 4.5 rating with 1,263 reviews on the Walmart website, there's sure to be an option that will please everyone. Twelve slices total means there's more than enough to share — but we won't blame you if you decide to keep it all for yourself.
On Reddit, one user said they like the cheesecakes, and another agreed and said, "I love the assorted cheesecake! I get it for Thanksgiving and Christmas." On the Walmart website, a reviewer went into greater detail about what was so amazing with these cheesecakes. "Every slice is creamy, rich, and perfectly sweet, with flavors that taste just as good as something from a bakery," they said before complimenting the variety, texture, and crust.