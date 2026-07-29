The Grocery Store Muffins Shoppers Are Buying Over And Over Again

Lemon poppy seed is a classic flavor combination for pastries and other baked goods, especially muffins, but fans of this taste know that not every brand strikes a good balance. Lemon poppy seed muffins can often be too tart or too sweet. Occasionally, even the lemon flavoring falls flat. Trader Joe's doesn't seem to have these problems.

A four-pack of lemon poppy seed muffins is one of Trader Joe's best bakery items of 2026 so far. With a decadent cakey texture, each muffin finds a favorable balance between tart and sweet thanks to the four kinds of lemon present (puree, oil, zest, and juice) and a delectable dusting of sugar. At $5.49 per container, they're also a great deal.

Online, shoppers revel in how satisfying these muffins are. One Threads user wrote that "those new lemon poppy seed muffins they sell at Trader Joe's are so good. Not too sweet. I bet they're perfect with coffee!" While they make a good, quick breakfast, they're also delicious any time of day. One 8.5/10 review on Instagram noted that they're "heavier on the lemon flavor than the old Costco ones," referencing a long-discontinued customer favorite. It's a good omen for anyone curious about these muffins.