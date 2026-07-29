The Grocery Store Muffins Shoppers Are Buying Over And Over Again
Lemon poppy seed is a classic flavor combination for pastries and other baked goods, especially muffins, but fans of this taste know that not every brand strikes a good balance. Lemon poppy seed muffins can often be too tart or too sweet. Occasionally, even the lemon flavoring falls flat. Trader Joe's doesn't seem to have these problems.
A four-pack of lemon poppy seed muffins is one of Trader Joe's best bakery items of 2026 so far. With a decadent cakey texture, each muffin finds a favorable balance between tart and sweet thanks to the four kinds of lemon present (puree, oil, zest, and juice) and a delectable dusting of sugar. At $5.49 per container, they're also a great deal.
Online, shoppers revel in how satisfying these muffins are. One Threads user wrote that "those new lemon poppy seed muffins they sell at Trader Joe's are so good. Not too sweet. I bet they're perfect with coffee!" While they make a good, quick breakfast, they're also delicious any time of day. One 8.5/10 review on Instagram noted that they're "heavier on the lemon flavor than the old Costco ones," referencing a long-discontinued customer favorite. It's a good omen for anyone curious about these muffins.
Lemon poppy seed muffins as part of a Trader Joe's breakfast
Though they're plenty delicious to enjoy by themselves, these lemon poppy seed muffins can also be part of a fast, tasty, Trader Joe's-sourced breakfast. Their sweetness makes a perfect pairing with a customer-favorite Trader Joe's frozen breakfast bowl of scrambled eggs, potatoes, crumbled pork sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Fans say it's great on its own, but also a versatile blank slate for add-ins like chopped chiles, fresh-diced onions, or even a second cheese. Given the thick texture of the muffins, you may want to avoid more filling toppings for fear of being unable to finish the whole breakfast.
For a fresh part of the meal, consider picking up some fruits, such as mandarins or a variety of melons. Much like that fan on Threads said, these do go well with coffee, and Trader Joe's sells the best store-brand cold brew on the market. The Ready To Drink Cold Brew Coffee packs a serious punch of caffeine to kickstart the day, with a rich flavor and silky texture to help it — and your lemon poppy seed muffin — go down easy.