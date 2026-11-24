18 Stocking Stuffers To Look For At Aldi This December 2026
Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, and soon you'll put some goodies in the kids' stockings. If you haven't got the goodies, a trip to Aldi will do. If you haven't got an Aldi, then you probably don't live in any of the states that have the most locations. You may not be listening to Christmas songs like "Christmas Is Coming" at home yet, but it's not too early to start looking for gifts. One overlooked moment of gift-giving that can result in the unprepared tossing in a pack of batteries and loose packets of hot chocolate the night before is the stocking.
Last year, we detailed 16 of the best stocking stuffers to find at Aldi, and this year we found 18 new items to please those waiting for everyone else to wake up so they can open the big gifts. Some items from 2025's findings are available again this year, so it's worth taking a look. All you need to do is keep this list in mind the next time you shop for groceries, and the stockings will practically stuff themselves. In our list below, you'll find treats, snacks, bits for kids, picks for parents, and a lot of chocolate. Remember that prices and availability vary, often by more than a ha'penny.
Baker's Corner Peppermint Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate Snowflake Marshmallow Toppers
A gift that's a signal of hot chocolate to come (or a tasty treat on its own), these snowflake-shaped marshmallow toppers melt into any hot drink. Will your kids notice if you use one in your own coffee on Christmas morning? If not, it's a gift for them and you! On Facebook, Aldi shoppers pointed out that these are a yearly release and that kids will happily eat them straight out of the bag.
The Baker's Corner Peppermint Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate Snowflake Marshmallow Toppers both run $3.99 at Aldi.
Amos Peelerz Lumps of Coal and Nice Santa
You don't need to have a naughty kid to give them coal if it doubles as candy. Peelerz are gummy candies made with real fruit juice plus an added edible gummy layer you peel off. Blue raspberry may be the flavor, but the black outer layer doesn't give it away. Don't worry, there's no artificial coloring. And if you don't want your kid thinking they were on the naughty list, there's a Nice Santa version with lemon and strawberry as well.
A 50-gram package of Amos Peelerz Lumps of Coal or Nice Santa is $2.49 at Aldi.
Taleen Japanese Style Peanuts
Not every snack in a stocking needs to be sweet, and not every stocking needs to be for kids. These peanuts have a crunchy, mildly sweet, lightly flavored coating. Despite the name, Japanese-style peanuts didn't originate in Japan. A Japanese immigrant living in Mexico started making fried peanuts with a crispy wheat shell. The snack is all about simplicity — it isn't a flavor bomb, but an easy-to-eat bit of crunch.
Aldi sells a 6.35-ounce bag of Taleen Japanese-Style Peanuts for $1.05.
Burman's Hot Chili Crisp in Oil
As an adult, I love to get new condiments and sauces in my stocking when I'm home for Christmas. Foods that I haven't tried, or ones I love and wish to try other variations of, are better than knickknacks that get tossed once I no longer feel guilty. Posters on Facebook say this chili crisp isn't too spicy (even though it's labeled "hot"), so get a jar for the chili-crisp-curious in your life who have been afraid to dip into the heat.
A 6.35-ounce jar of Burman's Hot Chili Crisp in Oil costs $5.19 at Aldi.
Adventuridge Christmas Tree Thirst Crusher Tumbler
Crush your loved one's thirst with a Christmas-tree-covered to-go tumbler. A lid with a flip-up straw allows easy sipping of hot chocolate and ice water alike. Adventuridge is a discount outdoor brand sold at Aldi. The brand's Stanley and Owala knockoffs are cheaper versions of the popular water bottles, and the fun Christmas aesthetic brings a bit of seasonality to your sips. The size holds a large amount of coffee and will stuff most stockings full (but you can put more treats in the tumbler itself).
The 18-ounce Adventuridge Christmas Tree Thirst Crusher Tumbler is $6.99 at Aldi starting November 25.
Choceur Cookies & Milk Creme Filled Chocolate Bars
Aldi fans on Reddit declared the cookie and creme chocolate bars to be either "very very good" or "SO good!" One commenter struggled to properly hide them: "My husband found it and ate all the rest in the span of 24 hours." The bars are individually wrapped, meaning you can give someone on the "nice list" 11 candy bars, or open the package up to give 11 people on the "okay list" each a little candy bar.
Aldi sells a package of 11 Choceur Cookies & Milk Creme Filled Chocolate Bars for $3.65.
Dubai Style Pistachio Spread with Cocoa & Kadayif Pastry
Feeling a jar in the toe of the stocking is thrilling as you dig through the knickknacks to find what's lodged at the bottom. A jar of a sweet spread with bits of crunchy kadayif pastry catches the chocolate and pistachio wave that Aldi surfed with its Dubai-style coffee creamer earlier this year. "I will not be buying more due to a complete lack of self control," wrote a shopper on Facebook. Christmas is a time to give the gifts people won't buy themselves.
A 7-ounce jar of Dubai-Style Pistachio Spread with Cocoa & Kadayif Pastry runs $4.95 at Aldi.
Joyburst Dark Roast Protein Coffee
Protein coffee in a stocking? It's a fair question! This isn't a suggestion for your kids' stockings, but for the visiting parents who are over on Christmas morning with their children. For parents to survive a particularly hectic morning of unwrapping and potential meltdowns, 30 grams of protein and 80 milligrams of caffeine can make the difference between your own meltdown and handling a child's emotional outburst with ease.
A package of 4 11-ounce Joyburst Dark Roast Protein Coffees costs $8.79 at Aldi.
Choceur Hazelnut Crunch Mini Chocolate Bars
These mini milk chocolate bars with pieces of crunchy hazelnuts broken up throughout are easy to slip into any stocking. On a Reddit thread asking people for their favorite chocolate from Aldi, a fan described these bars: "Tastes like Nutella but with a nice crunch and texture from the nuts/actual chocolate bar." We're fans of the bars, having put it on our list of 18 Aldi chocolate bars to look out for on your next grocery trip.
A package of five Choceur Hazelnut Crunch Mini Chocolate Bars from Aldi costs $3.65.
Benton's Fig Bars
Yes, there are kids who like fig bars. If you have one, gift them Aldi's take on the treat for their stocking this year. A chewy, soft crust covers a fig filling to make these tasty cookies. "These are superior to the name brand," wrote a commenter on Reddit in a thread started by a Benton's Fig Bars fan. Another commenter followed up by saying they felt these had fewer preservatives (with the downside being they find these go stale faster) and were softer.
A 14-ounce package of Benton's Fig Bars from Aldi runs $2.99.
Benton's Italian Choco Wafers
Chocolate, crispy wafers, and a chocolate creme filling — what person unstuffing their stocking wouldn't love this? Each imported-from-Italy cookie is individually wrapped so you can put a cookie in everyone's stocking and potentially have one for yourself as you stuff. In a Facebook post, a fan playfully warned everyone else away from these cookies so they could have them all to themselves. In the comments, people compare them to Kit Kat bars and Tortina wafers by Loacker, and one calls them "KitKat on steroids."
The Benton's Italian Choco Wafers run $4.39 for a package of six wrapped cookies.
Mars M&Ms or Skittles Filled Cane
A candy-cane-shaped tube filled with M&M's or Skittles is a welcome change of pace from the typical peppermint-flavored candies. Whether you get the milk chocolate M&M's or the chewy, fruity Skittles, they come in similar cane-shaped packages. If the stocking is on the smaller side, the red top of the candy cane peeking out creates intriguing questions for excited kids as they come down the stairs on Christmas morning.
The Mars M&M's or Skittles Filled Canes sell for $2.99 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Honey Sampler
Break this box down, and you have six little 1-ounce jars of specialty honey to drop into the stockings of your older kids or fellow parents. The types of honey included in the set are Spanish forest, British wildflower, acacia, manuka (MGO 50), lavender flower, and orange blossom. Each one works to flavor tea or coffee, or to add to yogurt bowls in the morning.
Aldi sells the Specially Selected Honey Sampler with six different jars for $8.99 starting on December 2.
Crofton Festive Straw Toppers Set
Add a touch of festive fun to everyone's holiday hydration with these straw toppers. For the Christmas season, they come as a Santa hat, Rudolph, and a Christmas tree. Each caps a straw to help you identify your drink at parties and family gatherings, keep the straw clean, and add a bit of personality. A little ring slips onto the straw and attaches to the topper to make sure you don't lose the topper.
Aldi sells the 3-piece Crofton Festive Straw Toppers Set for $2.99.
Sophiepops & Gumdrops Magical Snowflake Gummies
These snowflake-shaped blue and white sour gummies come in a cute, bundled-up polar bear plastic tub, perfect to pull out of a stocking on Christmas morning. Will your kid like them? "My nephew LOVES these!" wrote a poster on Facebook. If your kids are anything like the poster's nephew, they probably are going to enjoy these sour blue raspberry-flavored gummies!
Aldi sells a 7-ounce tub of Sophiepops & Gumdrops Magical Snowflake Gummies for $3.
Ferrero Kinder Joy Egg
It's rare to find both a toy and a candy in one gift. While Kinder Surprise Eggs are still illegal in the U.S. due to choking concerns, the brand's Joy Eggs are allowed. To get around the ban, the brand separates the toy from the candy. The Joy Egg has a plastic shell with scoopable milky and chocolate creams and chocolatey wafer bites. Don't worry, a paper spoon is included to eat the sweet creams. The toys included come from either the Dinosaurs & Dragons or Fairies & Friends lines.
A Ferrero Kinder Joy Egg is $1.95 at Aldi.
Ritter Sport Premium Chocolate Minis Assortment
Having a handful of little chocolate bars to round out your stocking stuffers comes in handy to equalize any uneven stockings in case you have kids who keep score. Each box comes with a variety of flavors, including pistachio, butter biscuit, crispy flake, and more. Ritter Sport is a quality German chocolate company with a wide assortment of flavors. If you already keep track of what international milk chocolate bars are worth trying, it's a name you may know.
A box of Ritter Sport Premium Chocolate Minis Assortment is $4.99.
Choceur Belgian Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves
With a crisp rice crunch, milk chocolate, and salty caramel, these thin Belgian chocolates are a fun addition to any stocking. A curious poster on Facebook asked if these chocolates were worth it, to which commenters warned that an opened box would not survive one sitting. "A family favorite! I put them in everyone's stocking!" wrote one enthusiastic fan of the treat.
A 4.4-ounce box of Choceur Belgian Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Waves costs $3.47 at Aldi.