Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, and soon you'll put some goodies in the kids' stockings. If you haven't got the goodies, a trip to Aldi will do. If you haven't got an Aldi, then you probably don't live in any of the states that have the most locations. You may not be listening to Christmas songs like "Christmas Is Coming" at home yet, but it's not too early to start looking for gifts. One overlooked moment of gift-giving that can result in the unprepared tossing in a pack of batteries and loose packets of hot chocolate the night before is the stocking.

Last year, we detailed 16 of the best stocking stuffers to find at Aldi, and this year we found 18 new items to please those waiting for everyone else to wake up so they can open the big gifts. Some items from 2025's findings are available again this year, so it's worth taking a look. All you need to do is keep this list in mind the next time you shop for groceries, and the stockings will practically stuff themselves. In our list below, you'll find treats, snacks, bits for kids, picks for parents, and a lot of chocolate. Remember that prices and availability vary, often by more than a ha'penny.