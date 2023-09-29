Which State Has The Most Aldi Stores?

Although Aldi is pretty well settled in Illinois, its footprint is quickly shifting. There are currently 211 stores in Florida, just one fewer than in Illinois. In short order, though, the Sunshine State is poised to eclipse the Prairie State as the home to the most Aldi stores.

Between 2023 and 2024, Aldi is adding another 520+ stores in the states, primarily in the southeast along the Gulf Coast. The German grocer announced earlier in 2023 that it would be buying up many of the southern stores owned by the grocery conglomerate Southeastern Grocers, primarily Winn-Dixie stores. The acquisition of approximately 400 stores from Southeastern Grocers will lead to an additional 299+ stores in Florida, making the total at the end of the day 510 Florida locations — nearly double the number of stores currently housed in Illinois. That's a lot of Aldis!

That said, not all of the Southeastern Grocers stores being acquired by Aldi will be converted into Aldi stores. The grocery chain has said that it will continue operating some stores as they are currently branded, so Aldi's Florida footprint may not be quite as pervasive to the eye as it seems on paper.