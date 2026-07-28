Aldi Delivered A New Dubai Chocolate Coffee Creamer And I Have Thoughts
Dubai chocolate, like many other trendy food products, has had quite the story arc so far. The Dubai chocolate bar first went viral a couple of years back. By 2025, you could get it at Costco, and it's now trickled down to the dollar store level (the Beyoglu Dubai-style bar is one of the Dollar Tree chocolate bars worth checking out). In fact, the descriptor "Dubai" is now being appended to just about any product that combines pistachio and chocolate, and such is the case with Aldi's Simply Nature organic Dubai chocolate flavored creamer. While true Dubai chocolate combines milk chocolate, pistachio cream, and kataifi, this creamer makes no pretense at simulating the shredded phyllo dough since it wouldn't really translate to liquid form.
In all honesty, I was skeptical about this item. Pistachio and chocolate have been a favorite flavor combination of mine since, like, forever, but I've been disappointed by most of the Dubai chocolate products I've tried. Also, I don't typically use sweetened creamers in my coffee, so I was sure this Dubai creamer would be way too syrupy for my liking. The ingredient label was somewhat encouraging, though: milk, cream, sugar, cocoa, vanilla, and "natural flavor" (presumably pistachio), with no corn syrup or other dubious sweeteners.
The pistachio flavor is a bit lacking, but it's still better than expected
I first tried a small sample of the Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer all on its own and, to my surprise, it wasn't as sweet as I feared. Instead of being syrupy, it tasted like extra-creamy chocolate milk with a slight hint of ... something. Had this been a blind taste test, pistachio would not have been my first guess, but whatever it was, I liked it.
My next step was to add the creamer to iced coffee, which I really enjoyed, and then to hot coffee, which I wasn't so crazy about. Why the discrepancy? It could be that heat brings out some slightly "off" flavors — there was an aftertaste similar to other flavored creamers with less-pristine ingredients.
Overall, I can't say that the Simply Nature organic Dubai creamer is something I'd buy every week, but that's mainly because it's an item I don't use on a regular basis. As a chocolate-pistachio product, it's not exactly the holy grail, since the pistachio flavor is more of a suggestion (and not a very strong one at that), but it wasn't nearly as disappointing as the various other Dubai-style desserts I've tried. I'd also say that it may be one of the better flavored creamers I've ever encountered.