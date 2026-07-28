Aldi Delivered A New Dubai Chocolate Coffee Creamer And I Have Thoughts

I first tried a small sample of the Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer all on its own and, to my surprise, it wasn't as sweet as I feared. Instead of being syrupy, it tasted like extra-creamy chocolate milk with a slight hint of ... something. Had this been a blind taste test, pistachio would not have been my first guess, but whatever it was, I liked it.

My next step was to add the creamer to iced coffee, which I really enjoyed, and then to hot coffee, which I wasn't so crazy about. Why the discrepancy? It could be that heat brings out some slightly "off" flavors — there was an aftertaste similar to other flavored creamers with less-pristine ingredients.

Overall, I can't say that the Simply Nature organic Dubai creamer is something I'd buy every week, but that's mainly because it's an item I don't use on a regular basis. As a chocolate-pistachio product, it's not exactly the holy grail, since the pistachio flavor is more of a suggestion (and not a very strong one at that), but it wasn't nearly as disappointing as the various other Dubai-style desserts I've tried. I'd also say that it may be one of the better flavored creamers I've ever encountered.