18 Aldi Chocolate Bars To Look Out For On Your Next Grocery Trip
There's a whole lot to love about Aldi — beyond the affordable prices. For one, Aldi has a wide variety of delicious snacks and treats, including quite a few hidden gems that you may have been overlooking. And, amongst those tasty treats, there's also a large selection of chocolate bars that will absolutely delight anyone with a sweet tooth.
In fact, there are so many chocolate bars to choose from that we have compiled this list to give you an idea of the flavors that you should be looking out for on your next grocery trip at Aldi. This list includes dark, milk, and white chocolate, so there's something for every chocolate lover out there. Further, there are also quite a few fun flavors to choose from — fruity flavors, nutty flavors, salty flavors, and more. On the other hand, there are also a few options that are more straightforward, for anyone who prefers their chocolate to be on the minimalist side.
Peruse this list to see which chocolate bar options catch your attention, then keep an eye out for those the next time you're at Aldi. And if you're curious about Aldi's chocolate selection, you can read our guide: All your questions about Aldi chocolate, answered.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Spread
Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and nuts should look out for this bar from Choceur. It's a milk chocolate bar made with hazelnut spread — it's all around creamy, sweet, and nutty. The bar consists of pieces that are easy to break apart, so you can choose exactly how much you're in the mood for — or split it up to share with a friend (if you don't want to keep it all to yourself, that is). It's a total of 5.29 ounces, with 15 chocolate squares.
Buy the Choceur milk chocolate bar with hazelnut spread from Aldi for $2.55.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Smooth Caramel Filling
Chocolate and caramel is another delicious combination that is popular amongst those of us with a sweet tooth — which is why, here at Daily Meal, we have multiple recipes combining the two, such as our salted caramel dark chocolate cookies or salted caramel chocolate pie. As delicious as those other treats are, sometimes all we want is a caramel chocolate bar to satisfy the craving for this sweet combo. That's where this Choceur milk chocolate bar with a smooth caramel filling comes into the picture — throw a couple of these in your cart to have around for a tasty, sweet treat.
Buy the Choceur milk chocolate bar with smooth caramel filling from Aldi for $4.39.
Moser Roth Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa Bar
The Moser Roth chocolate bars are very popular amongst Aldi shoppers. In fact, Aldi fans on Reddit go as far as to say that these bars are the best in the world. Need we say more? If you're not already familiar with these chocolate bars, then a good place to start may be with this 70% cocoa dark chocolate bar. It's simple and straightforward while being rich and smooth — and it's just all around perfect for dark chocolate lovers. Further, like many Moser Roth bars, the package contains five individually wrapped, smaller chocolate bars, so the chocolate stays fresh if you don't eat it all at once.
Buy the Moser Roth dark chocolate 70% cocoa bar from Aldi for $3.65.
Moser Roth Dark Chocolate Mousse with Orange
Here's another Moser Roth bar for you to try and see if you agree with Reddit that they really are the best of the best. This bar has the citrusy, fruity infusion of orange — it's a dark chocolate bar filled with mousse and orange. It's rich and satisfying — in other words, it's perfect for when you want something decadent to enjoy at the end of the night after dinner. Perhaps you could even pair it with a matching cocktail, such as a blood orange margarita, for an indulgent dessert-nightcap combo.
Buy the Moser Roth dark chocolate mousse with orange bar from Aldi for $3.65.
Moser Roth White Chocolate Truffle Bar
White chocolate may not be as popular as milk or dark chocolate, but it certainly still has plenty of fans out there (although detractors may wonder if white chocolate is even chocolate). But if you're one of the white chocolate defenders out there, then keep an eye out for this bar the next time you're at Aldi. This white chocolate bar from Moser Roth has a creamy and rich truffle filling that is sure to delight your cravings.
Buy the Moser Roth white chocolate truffle bar from Aldi for $3.85, or $3.65 if you catch it on sale.
Moser Roth Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar
Anyone who loves a salty-sweet combination knows that one of the best uses of this combination is in a chocolate bar that has been infused with sea salt — sometimes it just doesn't need to be more complicated than that. If you agree with this, then you need to pick up one of the sea salt dark chocolate bars from Moser Roth at Aldi. it has just the right amount of sea salt so that it's not overpowering while still achieving the perfect salty-sweet balance.
Buy the Moser Roth sea salt dark chocolate bar from Aldi for $3.65.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Honey Salted Almonds
Here's a unique option that may pique your interest: The Choceur milk chocolate bar with honey salted almonds. Sure, there are plenty of almond-infused chocolate bars out there (in fact, there's a variety of them on this list alone), but it isn't every day that you find one that is also infused with honey. This bar contains full salted almonds that will provide a satisfying crunch as well as a salty component. Together with the honey, the bar has an extra infusion of sweetness.
Buy the Choceur milk chocolate bar with honey salted almonds from Aldi for $4.39.
Choceur Hazelnut Crunch Mini Chocolate Bars, 5 Pack
If you loved the idea of the milk chocolate bar with a hazelnut spread, then this one also has to be on your radar: Choceur's hazelnut crunch mini chocolate bars. These bars consist of European milk chocolate with full pieces of hazelnut, so you get all of the flavor of the chocolate and hazelnut combination, but with a crunchy element that pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the chocolate. These bars are mini-size, so an entire bar is a serving size — and you get a total of five bars in each pack.
Buy a five-pack of the Choceur hazelnut crunch mini chocolate bars from Aldi for $3.55.
Moser Roth Dark Chocolate Cranberry Bar
This one is for cranberry lovers — it's the dark chocolate cranberry bar from Moser Roth. This bar is rich, with a tasty balance of sweet and tart, thanks to the infusion of cranberries. Enjoying one of these bars may start you on a cranberry kick — and, if this happens, check out our guide on 10 clever ways to use cranberries (such as making cranberry aioli or making a cranberry-infused grilled cheese). Or, the cranberry kick may simply consist of you keeping multiple of these chocolate bars around the house for the foreseeable future.
Buy the Moser Roth dark chocolate cranberry bar from Aldi for $3.65.
Choceur Dark Chocolate with Salty Fudge & Almond Choco Changer Bar
If you're looking for a chocolate bar that's extra indulgent, then you may want to keep an eye out for this Choecur bar that's made of dark chocolate with salty fudge and almonds. After all, whenever fudge is involved, you know that the dessert is going to be especially rich. So, the fudge provides the richness while the almonds provide the salty and crunchy elements — in other words, it makes for one delicious chocolate bar. Grab one for yourself or gift this bar to someone who will love a decadent, special treat.
Buy the Choceur dark chocolate with salty fudge and almond chocolate bar from Aldi for $3.29.
Choceur White Chocolate Mini Bars, 5 Pack
Next up, we have another option for white chocolate lovers: Choceur's white chocolate mini bars. Just like the hazelnut mini bars, one full bar is a serving, and the pack comes with five total bars — so you can choose to keep them stocked up for yourself or share them with friends or family. Additionally, you can choose to enjoy these just as they are, or you could use them to make some white chocolate-infused desserts, such as our macadamia and cranberry white chocolate chunk cookies.
Buy the five-pack of Choceur white chocolate mini bars from Aldi for $3.55.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Salted Pretzel Pieces
There's no denying that chocolate-covered pretzels are an iconic treat — and this product from Aldi is essentially that popular treat in the form of a chocolate bar. This bar consists of European milk chocolate that has been filled with salty pretzel pieces. This bar is yet another option for the salty-sweet Aldi shoppers to consider for their treat of choice.
Buy the Choecur milk chocolate bar with salted pretzel pieces from Aldi for $4.39.
Moser Roth Mint Dark Chocolate Bar
Chocolate and mint is another classic flavor combination that is beloved by many. If you're one of those people who enjoys a minty infusion, then check out the mint dark chocolate bar from Moser Roth. The rich dark chocolate is balanced out by the refreshing nature of mint, making for one satisfying treat. This bar will be delicious if you enjoy it just as is, but another idea is to use it to upgrade our recipe for mint chocolate chip fudge — use chopped up pieces of this chocolate bar in place of the chocolate chips for an extra chocolatey and indulgent homemade treat.
Buy the Moser Roth mint dark chocolate bar from Aldi for $3.65.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds
There are plenty of options on this list for nutty chocolate bars. Next, we have another one for you to consider: Choceur milk chocolate bar with almonds. This bar is actually doubly nutty because, along with the full pieces of almonds, it also contains a hazelnut spread. It's perfect for anyone who loves their chocolate to be super nutty. Plus, the hazelnut spread gives the bar some extra creaminess, while the almonds provide the satisfying crunch.
Buy the Choceur milk chocolate bar with almonds from Aldi for $2.55.
Moser Roth Sea Salt & Caramel Dark Chocolate Bars, 5 Pack
This list contains a caramel chocolate bar and a sea salt chocolate bar — so it's only fitting that there's also an option that has both, like this one from Moser Roth. This dark chocolate bar has a hint of sea salt and a caramel filling, so it hits all the right notes: Salty, sweet, and creamy. Really, you can't go wrong with this one. This pack comes with five bars, so you'll have plenty of delicious chocolate around to satisfy your cravings for a while.
Buy a five-pack of the Moser Roth sea salt and caramel dark chocolate bars for $3.65.
Moser Roth Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almond Bar
Here's one more fruity option for you: The Moser Roth dark chocolate raspberry almond bar. Not only does it have the sweet and tart infusion of raspberries, but it also contains almonds, making the treat even more dynamic and interesting. And if this treat makes you want more of the chocolate-raspberry combination, then check out our list of 14 raspberry chocolate treats ranked from worst to best to see which one you should try next.
Buy the Moser Roth dark chocolate raspberry almond bar from Aldi for $3.65.
Choceur Raisin & Nut Chocolate Bar
If you love Raisinets, then you will probably also love this Choceur milk chocolate bar that's filled with both raisins and whole roasted hazelnuts. In other words, it's essentially a nutty version of Raisinets, but in the form of a chocolate bar. This chocolate is sweet, salty, crunchy, and creamy. Give it a try next time you're in the mood for chocolate-covered raisins — you may just find that you prefer this over Raisinets.
Buy the Choceur raisin and nut chocolate bar from Aldi for $4.39.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Brownie & Salted Caramel Choco Changer Bar
Finally, for the last treat on this list, we have the Choceur milk chocolate brownie and salted caramel bar. This bar is another one that's especially indulgent and would make for an ideal gift for anyone in your life with a sweet tooth. This bar has the taste of a brownie that has been infused with salted caramel. So, it's rich and decadent, salty and sweet, and all around a delicious dessert.
Buy the Choceur milk chocolate brownie and salted caramel bar from Aldi for $3.29.