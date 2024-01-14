Why Kinder Surprise Eggs Are Illegal In The US

For those who live outside of the United States, you may be surprised to find that you can't buy Kinder Surprise eggs in America. William Salice invented the Kinder Surprise eggs out of Easter egg molds. Despite selling around 1.2 billion candy eggs per year globally, Italian company Ferrero is banned from selling the eggs in the U.S. The candy features a chocolate egg shell housing an inner plastic egg. Within these plastic eggs is typically a toy. Since the plastic egg and toy are considered inedible and shouldn't be eaten, it breaks the 1938 Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

In 2011, a Ferrero spokesperson clarified to Metro why it can't sell its Kinder Surprise eggs in America, saying, "Kinder Surprise is not available in the United States as the [FDA] has taken the position that a specific regulation relating to non-nutritive objects embedded in food stuff makes Kinder Surprise not suitable for sale and distribution in the U.S." According to the 1938 Act, consumable items are banned if it "has partially or completely imbedded therein any nonnutritive object." Essentially, Kinder Surprise eggs are banned in America because they pose a choking risk to consumers. The plastic toy inside is seen as non-essential to the item, whereas a Tootsie Roll sucker stick gets a pass because it's needed for functionality.