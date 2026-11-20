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Black Friday is no longer a sale on a single day, or even a week — it's now a 12-day state of being for Amazon. The sales started on November 19 and run through Cyber Monday on November 30. If you're looking to replace anything in the kitchen or have been eyeing a new gadget that speeds up your weeknight cooking, read on.

The steals below are deals that will last throughout the event, while supplies last. Presumably to keep you coming back, Amazon stated in a blog post that it plans to release new price drops every day throughout the 12 days of its Black Friday event. Some of Amazon's daily price drops can reach a whopping 60%, but it's possible that some sale prices won't be as low as in previous years. Thanks to an increase in fuel prices, tariffs, and other economic factors this year, some prices have been higher throughout 2026.

That being said, if you need a new microwave or stand mixer, now may be the best time to click "add to cart." Below, you'll find everything from one of our favorite drip coffee makers to an American-made blender that shoppers love. All prices and availability are subject to change.