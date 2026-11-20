10 Black Friday 2026 Kitchen Appliance Deals To Score On Amazon
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Black Friday is no longer a sale on a single day, or even a week — it's now a 12-day state of being for Amazon. The sales started on November 19 and run through Cyber Monday on November 30. If you're looking to replace anything in the kitchen or have been eyeing a new gadget that speeds up your weeknight cooking, read on.
The steals below are deals that will last throughout the event, while supplies last. Presumably to keep you coming back, Amazon stated in a blog post that it plans to release new price drops every day throughout the 12 days of its Black Friday event. Some of Amazon's daily price drops can reach a whopping 60%, but it's possible that some sale prices won't be as low as in previous years. Thanks to an increase in fuel prices, tariffs, and other economic factors this year, some prices have been higher throughout 2026.
That being said, if you need a new microwave or stand mixer, now may be the best time to click "add to cart." Below, you'll find everything from one of our favorite drip coffee makers to an American-made blender that shoppers love. All prices and availability are subject to change.
Technivorm Moccamaster KBGT
This Dutch-made coffee maker can brew up to 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes at the touch of a button. On Reddit, a poster asked coffee-philes what made the Moccamaster so good. The big selling point among commenters is that it's a "buy-it-for-life" item. The parts are durable and, if they do break down, are easy to replace. Plus, commenters appreciate the heating element's consistency — it keeps the temperature at the same level throughout the brewing process.
The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGT is normally $359 on Amazon but is currently on sale for $240.95.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Durable, reliable, and endlessly useful, the KitchenAid stand mixer is a classic kitchen appliance that stands the test of time. If you've ever tried to mix dough by hand, you know how much a stand mixer can help. Reviewers on Amazon give the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart mixer 4.7 stars from over 12,000 ratings. One reviewer sums it up: "It's powerful, consistent, easy to clean, and has proven reliable with frequent use."
Amazon typically sells the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $399.99, but it's currently on sale for $279.99.
Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender
I bought a refurbished Vitamix Professional Series in 2018 and still use it multiple times a week to blend soups, smoothies, and sauces. The blender is a staple of my kitchen. The 2-peak-horsepower motor heats up a pureed soup in under 10 minutes. The 5200 model comes with 10 speeds, stainless steel blades, and a 64-ounce container. Reviewers on Amazon give it 4.4 stars across over 8,000 ratings. One reviewer describes the blender: "This thing is built like a tank."
The Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender is on sale at Amazon for $299.95 — it normally runs $499.95.
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Gooseneck Electric Kettle
Fellow's kettle is another well-used piece of equipment in my kitchen. I use it to brew coffee every morning. The first two tips in our list of hacks for brewing the perfect cup of coffee are to use a thermometer and to invest in a gooseneck kettle, and this option covers both. Spin the temperature dial to set it, and the kettle will hold the water at your desired temperature.
You'll find the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro on Amazon right now for $143.95, down from its normal price of $179.95.
Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker
Zojirushi is a more-than-100-year-old Japanese company known for its rice cookers. This particular model has 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 13,000 ratings. In the reviews, multiple people call it the "Cadillac of rice cookers." If you worry you don't cook enough rice to justify the purchase, it doubles as a steamer.
Amazon currently sells the Zojirushi 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker for $148.99 — it's typically $225.59.
Crockpot Programmable Cook and Carry Slow Cooker
This slow cooker is programmable, allowing you to set cook times from 30 minutes to 20 hours. Since it's on sale before November 27, you can pick one up to help you slow-cook a side dish for Thanksgiving. With over 35,000 ratings, this Crockpot has 4.5 stars. Reviewers appreciate the snap-on lid, which allows them to easily transport dishes.
The Crockpot Programmable 7-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker is on sale at Amazon for $47.49 and is usually $69.99.
Whynter Upright Automatic Ice Cream Maker
When you break out the pumpkin and apple pies this Thanksgiving, wow your guests with some homemade ice cream to go with them. The machine has a self-contained compressor and comes in 2.1- and 1.28-quart sizes, both on sale. Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 stars from 2,500 ratings. Multiple reviewers are grateful that they don't need to pre-freeze the bowl, resulting in less prep work before making ice cream.
Amazon sells the 2.1-quart Whynter Upright Automatic Ice Cream Maker during the sale for $220.98, down from its normal price of $399.99.
T-fal Deep Fryer
If you're looking to fry french fries, fish, tempura, and chicken on a regular basis, a countertop deep fryer is worth the investment. This one comes with an oil filtration system and a locking lid, and has a temperature range of 300 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The oil capacity is 3.5 liters. The removable parts are dishwasher-safe, and our guide to how to clean and maintain a deep fryer covers the rest.
The T-fal Deep Fryer is on sale through Amazon for $104.44, down from its normal price of $149.99.
Breville Smart Oven Pro
This countertop convection oven reduces cooking time by up to 30% with fans that circulate hot air from five heating elements. The machine has 10 settings: toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm, and slow cook. On the slow cook setting, it can run for up to 10 hours. The interior measures 13.5 by 11.5 by 5.5 inches, allowing you to roast a chicken for dinner while you use your main oven to bake a pie for dessert.
The Breville Smart Oven Pro is $215.95 during the sale at Amazon, down from $269.95.
Black+Decker Countertop Microwave Oven
If you're looking for a new microwave oven, the Black Friday sales are a good time to buy. This compact model from Black+Decker has 0.9 cubic feet of capacity, and reviewers on Amazon give it 4.5 stars from over 700 ratings. As one reviewer puts it, "This is a great microwave for the price. I've been using it heavily since I bought it and I haven't had a single problem with it."
The Black+Decker Countertop Microwave Oven is on sale at Amazon for $89.99, down from its normal price of $149.99.