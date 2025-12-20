3 American-Made Kitchen Appliances That Shoppers Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to replace old kitchen appliances or simply upgrade to products of better quality or with certain features you don't already have, it can be difficult to navigate the overwhelming amount on the market. Finding products that are exclusively made in the United States is even harder, sort of like a needle in a haystack. That's why Daily Meal took the initiative to find three American-made kitchen appliances that are highly rated by shoppers.

Among the brands that make domestic goods, Bunn, KitchenAid, and Vitamix have manufactured a range of kitchen appliances. It's important to point out, though, that companies like KitchenAid may make most of their appliances in America but not all of them. For that reason, you need to check the packaging for the "Made in USA" label, which means that the final assembly and all significant processing of products occurred domestically and that either zero or a negligible amount of parts or costs were foreign. There's also the "Assembled in USA" label, which allows more foreign components to be used but requires the main assembly work to be done in the United States and that the work is substantial and transformative.

In either case, these companies aim to provide quality products that shoppers can depend on — from hand and stand mixers to blenders and coffee makers — while supporting the American economy and jobs. Each item in this list has either the "made" or "assembled" in the USA label. If you're lucky, you may be able to save money buying kitchen appliances from Costco or other discount stores.