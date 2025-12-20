3 American-Made Kitchen Appliances That Shoppers Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking to replace old kitchen appliances or simply upgrade to products of better quality or with certain features you don't already have, it can be difficult to navigate the overwhelming amount on the market. Finding products that are exclusively made in the United States is even harder, sort of like a needle in a haystack. That's why Daily Meal took the initiative to find three American-made kitchen appliances that are highly rated by shoppers.
Among the brands that make domestic goods, Bunn, KitchenAid, and Vitamix have manufactured a range of kitchen appliances. It's important to point out, though, that companies like KitchenAid may make most of their appliances in America but not all of them. For that reason, you need to check the packaging for the "Made in USA" label, which means that the final assembly and all significant processing of products occurred domestically and that either zero or a negligible amount of parts or costs were foreign. There's also the "Assembled in USA" label, which allows more foreign components to be used but requires the main assembly work to be done in the United States and that the work is substantial and transformative.
In either case, these companies aim to provide quality products that shoppers can depend on — from hand and stand mixers to blenders and coffee makers — while supporting the American economy and jobs. Each item in this list has either the "made" or "assembled" in the USA label. If you're lucky, you may be able to save money buying kitchen appliances from Costco or other discount stores.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are some of the most popular on the market, but the brand's hand mixers are no slouch either. In fact, it's the number one mixer brand in the world. The 9-speed Hand Mixer, for instance, is its most popular, highly rated variant with a 4.7-star rating from over 1,200 reviews on the company's website and Target. Its rating on Amazon is similar at 4.6 stars, which comes from a whopping 8,000 reviews.
One customer said that this KitchenAid model is way better than their old one and wished they had gotten it sooner. Others praised how they could mix ingredients without them flying out of the bowl, so you won't need to put a paper plate over the attachments — a genius hack for avoiding hand mixer splatter. More were happy with the quiet operation and how easy it was to mix batter, even cookies and sourdough, and some even noted how happy they were to find an American-made appliance, which is assembled in Greenville, Ohio.
Each KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer comes with a pair of stainless steel beaters for dense recipes, a pair of dough hooks, a blending rod for shakes or smoothies, and, of course, a pro whisk for turning heavy cream into whipped cream and egg whites into fluffy peaks. Best of all, there's an accessory bag for easy storage, while the main device has a lockable swivel cord mechanism that keeps the cord to one side and out of the way while you work.
Vitamix 5200 Standard Blender
As an American company owned by the same family for four generations, Vitamix has been in the appliance game since 1921. All of its products are designed and assembled in the USA with quality components — from the stainless steel blades to the motors. Plus, it has won more than 20 domestic and international awards, so whether you're looking for the best blender to buy in general or the best blender for making smoothies, you can't go wrong with this brand.
The most popular edition is the Vitamix 5200 Standard, which has a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,700 reviews on the company website. While the standard warranty is seven years, this kitchen appliance can last much longer. Several reviewers commented that theirs are still operating without any issues after more than two decades. On top of that, it's a top pick because of its excellent performance, which is owed to the powerful motor and wide-span, laser-cut stainless steel cutting and hammermill blades. Many customers enjoy using it for everything from smoothies and soups to salad dressings and nut butters, noting how even little seeds get smoothly blended into other ingredients. Some of them even use it to grind their coffee beans.
Made in Vitamix's Cleveland, Ohio facility, the 5200 Standard motor base is packaged with a 64-ounce container for making large batches of your favorite health foods. You also get a tamper to improve the flow of large ingredients so that you get consistent, smooth results every time.
Bunn GRB Speed Brew Classic Coffee Maker
When it comes to coffee makers, Cuisinart, Keurig, Nespresso, and Ninja are often among rankings of the best coffee makers by professional product testers and reviewers. The American-based brand that has stolen consumers' hearts, though, is Bunn. Established in 1957, the company first made coffee makers for the commercial market until venturing into the residential market in the 1970s. Its highest-rated home product is the GRB Speed Brew Classic Coffee Maker, which it touts as "The Fastest 10-Cup Home Coffee Maker." It's made in either the company's primary manufacturing facility in Springfield, Illinois or its support manufacturing facility in Creston, Iowa.
On Amazon, the Bunn GRB Speed Brew Classic Coffee Maker has been rated 4.6 stars from an overwhelming 16,000+ reviews. Customers generally love the easy setup and operation, how fast it makes coffee (just four minutes for 10 cups), and the consistent full-bodied flavor that they get from their coffee grounds. All of that is possible because the coffee maker always keeps the water in the 70-ounce stainless steel tank hot and then distributes the water with a multi-stream spray head for even saturation rather than just down the middle like a lot of other brands.
Additionally, several customers praised the proprietary lid and spout that prevents coffee from dripping off the carafe after pouring. One thing to keep in mind is that you need to use Bunn filters, which are taller than standard filters to accommodate the faster water flow while keeping the grounds contained.