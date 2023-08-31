15 Best Coffee Makers To Fit Any Budget

When it came to selecting the coffee makers, we took a variety of metrics into account. These included the final quality of coffee made by the machine, how easy the machine was to use and clean, and how durable the coffee makers have proved to be. We predominantly focused on the three main types of coffee makers — espresso coffee makers, pod coffee makers, and bean-to-cup coffee makers — highlighting choices at three price points for each. Other types of coffee makers have received just one entry each.

Examining general press and customer reviews formed a large part of our research process, as did any awards the coffee makers had received. The type of technology featured in the coffee makers was also used to differentiate between those of a particular category. For instance, dual boiler coffee makers were generally considered better than single boiler coffee makers.

We have endeavored to include a wide range of coffee makers to ensure every budget is represented. As some types are more expensive than others, these prices are all relative. This means that the cheapest bean-to-cup machine is still going to be far more expensive than the most luxurious moka pot. For that reason, it is important to take into account the type of coffee you want to make and the type of machine you are looking to purchase when deciding your budget.