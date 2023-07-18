12 Hacks For Brewing The Perfect Cup Of Coffee

From the science of extraction to the excitement of coffee bloom, the vocabulary of coffee geekery is as rich as the beverage itself. The latest trends in coffee culture are constantly pushing the boundaries, with top baristas exploring new techniques and tools in their quest for the perfect brew.

Yet, the results of brewing coffee at home are often less rewarding. There are just so many variables. The grind size, water temperature, and brew time — those small details often make the greatest difference. And with so many brewing methods, each presents its own set of rules and nuances.

Mastering the precise ratio of coffee to water, the perfect brewing temperature, or water pH can transform your home-brewed coffee from a mundane cup to a highly delectable sip you'd proudly share with anyone. But, just like with any worthwhile craft, this will require patience and dedication. Luckily, there are a few essential hacks that will bring you up to speed.