How To Properly Clean And Maintain A Deep Fryer

Restaurant-quality deep-fried foods are a thing of beauty, but if you don't have the right tools, making them at home can feel almost impossible. Sure, you could deep fry them in a pan with oil, but doing so evenly is complicated. The solution is simple: Buy a home-use deep fryer. Problem solved!

After you've prepared your first batch of fried chicken in your newly minted appliance, you feel good about your purchase, and then it occurs to you: "Wait, how am I supposed to clean this thing?" You've now run into the single most challenging part of using a deep fryer: cleaning it. Don't worry, though; it may be a multi-step process, but as long as you pay attention and take your time — and don't skip any steps! — your new tool will be good to go again in no time.

The good news is you don't need to clean your deep fryer after every use; even the oil will stay good for multiple frying sessions unless some sort of contaminant has gotten in there. If you use it once a week, you should thoroughly clean it roughly every three months.