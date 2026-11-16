Starbucks has drinks for everyone. Although it's traditionally a coffee chain, nowadays it has expanded so far beyond its core product that virtually every taste is catered to; you can skip the caffeine, grab a tasty Starbucks drink with minimal sugar, or order a Frappuccino so colorful you'll scarcely believe it has coffee in it at all. Within this abundance of choice, however, lies a problem: The more drinks a restaurant chain has, the more likely some of them won't taste quite as good as the rest.

Starbucks customers, though, take issue with more of its drinks than you might think — and certain items come up again and again when the topic being discussed is the chain's most unappealing beverages. Interestingly, the drinks Starbucks customers complain about the most aren't the limited-edition, more experimental options, but the items on its core menu. These classic drinks, like its cappuccino or signature espresso, are arguably the ones it should be nailing every time. Elsewhere, the chain's seasonal offerings have come under intense scrutiny from customers for not being up to scratch, and they have some pretty choice words to describe them. Let's look at the drinks Starbucks customers think need some improvement.