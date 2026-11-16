11 Starbucks Drinks Customers Complain About The Most
Starbucks has drinks for everyone. Although it's traditionally a coffee chain, nowadays it has expanded so far beyond its core product that virtually every taste is catered to; you can skip the caffeine, grab a tasty Starbucks drink with minimal sugar, or order a Frappuccino so colorful you'll scarcely believe it has coffee in it at all. Within this abundance of choice, however, lies a problem: The more drinks a restaurant chain has, the more likely some of them won't taste quite as good as the rest.
Starbucks customers, though, take issue with more of its drinks than you might think — and certain items come up again and again when the topic being discussed is the chain's most unappealing beverages. Interestingly, the drinks Starbucks customers complain about the most aren't the limited-edition, more experimental options, but the items on its core menu. These classic drinks, like its cappuccino or signature espresso, are arguably the ones it should be nailing every time. Elsewhere, the chain's seasonal offerings have come under intense scrutiny from customers for not being up to scratch, and they have some pretty choice words to describe them. Let's look at the drinks Starbucks customers think need some improvement.
Iced shaken espresso
Starbucks' iced shaken espresso is, on the surface, a good option if you want a milky version of an iced coffee (and ordering one is a great hack to get a stronger flavored latte at Starbucks). At its core, it's simple: As a combination of espresso, milk, syrup, and ice, it should be easy to make it taste similar, if not identical, every time. Starbucks customers, though, don't feel that's the case. Instead, one of the biggest complaints about this drink is its seeming lack of consistency. People repeatedly take issue with the fact it tastes different from location to location, with baristas apparently changing the roast used, adding too much syrup, or loading it up with way too much milk.
According to the baristas themselves, customers who order iced shaken espressos frequently misunderstand the drink, expecting them to be stronger or with more or less milk — which points to a general uncertainty about what this beverage actually is. Customers have also complained about the taste of the drink in general. One person recently took to Facebook to state their iced shaken espressos have "been tasting like pure chemicals lately." Who would have thought something so basic could be so divisive?
Strawberry Açai Refresher
Like any drink chain, Starbucks is constantly refining and tweaking its recipes to try and improve them for its loyal fan base. In early 2026, though, it made a serious misstep according to customers. Starbucks changed the recipe of its fan-favorite Strawberry Açai Refresher (which already contains an unexpected ingredient found in every Starbucks Refresher) altering its base to remove green tea. As a result, the drink was made uncaffeinated, with the option to add caffeine if you choose. The problem was that in doing this, it also changed the flavor — and people noticed.
As a result, for much of 2026, discourse around the Strawberry Açai Refresher has been dominated by how bad it tastes now. People say it tastes underpowered and unpleasant, with none of the punch it used to pack. Appearance-wise, it now has a pale, almost anemic color, and no longer looks as appetizing as it used to. Although the caffeine change now makes it more accessible for some people, the general feeling towards the drink is one of sadness. If there was nothing wrong with it in the first place, why did Starbucks have to change it up? Petitions have even popped up asking Starbucks to revert to its former recipe, but so far, they've been to no avail.
Matcha
If you want good matcha, you should probably avoid ordering it at Starbucks. The coffee chain is infamous for serving some of the worst matcha around, according to its customers. This drink option is almost universally loathed by the people who frequent the chain. The complaints are almost too numerous to sum up in a few words, but in short, it seems as though Starbucks gets everything wrong here; the matcha has no depth or creaminess, there's no nuance to be found, and it's also frequently not incorporated properly. As a result, ordering a matcha drink often leaves you with a big blob of powder sitting in your mouth as you take a sip.
Some people also say Starbucks matcha has a fishy flavor, which is immediately off-putting — and these negatives seem to be the case no matter what kind of matcha drink you're ordering. Whether you're opting for an iced drink, a hot one, or a matcha lemonade, the matcha powder falls short. Granted, Starbucks doesn't specialize in this drink, and one could argue that expecting high-grade matcha from a mainstream coffee chain is foolish. However, when customers are saying it's the "worst matcha I've had in my life," as one person did on Reddit, you have to wonder what went wrong.
Passionfruit Guava Refresher
Starbucks drinks look nice — but they have to taste nice, too. Sometimes the two don't quite match up. This is the case with its Passionfruit Guava Refresher, which holds a fairly ignominious place in customers' hearts as one of the worst drinks Starbucks makes. The reason? Its flavor is just bad. Some people have remarked that the Passionfruit Guava Refresher has a strange coconut taste, despite having no coconut in its base recipe (although you can add coconut milk as an option). Others say it's watery and bland, with only a suggestion of the fruits it's meant to have.
Some customers are even more scathing. "It looks and tastes like Pepto-Bismol. Disgusting," complained one person on Reddit. It seems Starbucks has fumbled the base recipe here, which means even if you're ordering it as a lemonade, it likely won't be much better. Sadly, the other refreshers in the Starbucks line have also come under fire for their flavors, and customers have also noticed flavor changes over time that have made them less appealing. It might be worth skipping them entirely and just opting for a lemonade or quality fruit juice instead.
Signature espresso
Starbucks has built its name on its coffee — so you would think that coffee is good, right? Sadly, a lot of customers feel it falls at the first hurdle. Starbucks' signature espresso, a dark-roast coffee that forms the base of the majority of its drinks, is often criticized by Starbucks patrons for its burnt flavor. Time and time again, people remark on its wildly acrid taste, which has been compared by some to cigarettes.
Apparently, this problem stems from a combination of over-roasted beans, baristas who aren't trained enough to understand the nuances of pulling shots, and infrequent machine cleans, which leads to a buildup of scorched coffee and an unbalanced flavor. So, how do you get around it? Thankfully, there's a way. Starbucks also offers a light roast or blonde espresso, which is made with beans that aren't roasted as long and don't have the same heavy flavor. The trade-off is you may end up with a less robust-tasting drink and not as much of a noticeable coffee taste, but the good news is it won't have the same risk of tasting like a cup of liquified coal. Just specify to your barista that you'd like the blonde roast before you order.
White chocolate mocha
Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha is a regular order for a lot of people, and it's not difficult to see why. This sweet, syrupy, bright drink is a great option for customers who like their coffees on the more sugary side of life, and they have a nuance to them that stops them tasting like pure candy. Unfortunately for Starbucks baristas, though, people have a very keen sense of what this drink should taste like — and when it deviates from that, they get upset.
It seems to deviate constantly, too. The White Chocolate Mocha is one of the Starbucks drinks customers complain about the most in terms of consistency, with people constantly remarking it's made incorrectly. From drink to drink, the taste can differ wildly, with burnt, bitter, and funky flavors sometimes rising to the surface. Some people have even questioned whether Starbucks has changed the recipe without saying anything. In truth, it's difficult to put a finger on exactly why this drink seems to be so variable — but it might be worth bracing yourself next time you order it from a new location.
Pumpkin spice latte
Of all the drinks Starbucks makes, few, if any, are as divisive as its pumpkin spice latte. When Starbucks created the PSL back in 2003, we imagine it had no idea how much of a cultural and culinary shift it would initiate. Fast forward a couple of decades, and we now have pumpkin spice cheese, pumpkin spice Spam, and a bunch of other wild pumpkin spice foods that arguably wouldn't exist if this drink hadn't been born.
The hype surrounding Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte is a big part of why customers complain about it. The main sentiment around this drink from its detractors is that it's wildly overrated. "It's just a sickly sweet, cinnamon-y concoction with a weird pumpkin aftertaste that never seems to match the excitement it generates," said one person in a particularly scathing review on Reddit. "You're not suddenly tasting the essence of autumn — you're drinking sugar with a sprinkle of spice, and it tastes more like an artificial flavor factory exploded in your cup."
That said, even pumpkin spice fans are increasingly taking issue with this drink for an apparent drop in quality. People repeatedly claim their PSL tastes different than it used to, and what once was a landmark drink is now a pale imitation of its former glory, with no actual pumpkin taste to be found. For some, there's no going back to how it used to be.
Eggnog latte
If you've ever wondered what eggnog is or what it tastes like, and you don't want to buy a full bottle of it, you might be tempted by the easier Starbucks version. The chain offers a seasonal eggnog latte that aims to capture all the creamy, rich, boozy notes of the drink, while also giving you a hit of caffeine. If you want our advice, though, you should stay as far away from it as possible. According to customers, this is now one of the worst drinks you can order from the chain, due to a recipe change in 2025 that switched out real eggnog for a powdered version.
This alteration proved to be disastrous. Reviews of the eggnog latte are now utterly scathing, with people remarking on its bizarre, chemical flavor and its overall unpleasantness. It's so bad that even employees themselves are advising people to skip it. "It is absolutely disgusting. Smells awful and tastes awful as well," said one Starbucks worker on Reddit. "It made one of my baristas gag and almost throw up." The worker went on to say the drink was so bad they were considering telling customers they'd sold out just to spare them from the "abomination." This is one to keep off your Christmas list.
Cappuccino
Sometimes, complaints about drinks aren't necessarily the fault of the café making them. Starbucks' cappuccino is a good example of this. Customers constantly complain about this drink, apparently without considering what a traditional cappuccino is, and wondering why there's so much foam and so little milk in their cup. This has been a real source of stress for the baristas who work there — and honestly, if you want a milky drink, you should be ordering a latte instead.
Having said all this, though, some customer complaints about Starbucks' cappuccino are justifiable. Like many of its drinks, people have pointed out a lack of consistency from beverage to beverage, with some people saying their drinks constantly taste different, and others saying the baristas ignore their milk preferences. Some people even flip the criticism baristas have of them on their head, saying there's too much milk in the drink instead of too much foam. It seems like it's hard to find a good balance with this basic beverage, and it's certainly not pleasing a lot of people.
Caramel Macchiato
The Caramel Macchiato is arguably one of Starbucks' most famous drinks, and it's a go-to order for plenty of people. It's just a shame the chain doesn't quite manage to get it right every time. Like so many other drinks, customers often find this drink has no consistency from store to store, and baristas often make it with the wrong espresso. While this mistake can occur with any drink at Starbucks, it seems to be especially noticeable with the Caramel Macchiato because of how it's made; baristas pour the espresso on top of the other ingredients, instead of pouring the shots into the cup first. As such, the coffee is the first thing you taste – so if it's not right, you'll know pretty quickly.
There's also a broader sense from customers and baristas alike that the Caramel Macchiato is one of Starbucks' more overrated drinks. This, of course, is a matter of personal preference; we're not here to judge anybody for ordering this beverage. But there's another reason customers and baristas alike despise this drink. "People think that the caramel macchiato is a 'real' drink. It sucks," said a barista on Reddit. They went on to lament Starbucks for creating a drink and giving it the name of one that already exists. A traditional macchiato consists of just espresso and foam, with no milk or caramel to speak of, so a Starbucks Caramel Macchiato really isn't a macchiato at all. Due to this misnomer, Starbucks regulars visiting other cafés get confused and often accuse the non-Starbucks café of messing up an order. With all the confusion surrounding this drink, is it really worth it?
Honey Mint Citrus Tea (Medicine Ball)
Starbucks has a slightly annoying penchant for changing its drinks when customers least expect it — and it doesn't just do that with its coffees. In 2024, Starbucks altered its Honey Mint Citrus Tea, also known as the Medicine Ball, after discontinuing the Peach Tranquility tea. Previously, Peach Tranquility formed one half of the tea used in this drink, with Jade Citrus Mint forming the other half. Now, however, Starbucks uses a chamomile-mint infusion.
If you thought customers didn't like this change, you'd be right. "They've changed the tea bags used in the Honey Citrus Mint ... and it tastes nothing like the original," said one person on Facebook. "It's so frustrating that they had something great, and then decided to change it—probably to save money." True to its name, customers used to lean on this drink as a salve when they were unwell, but after the recipe change, it no longer felt as comforting and restorative. Although Starbucks made this alteration a couple of years ago, people are still discovering it to this day – and with every customer developing a new cough or sore throat, there's another disappointment.