The Ingredient That Unexpectedly Shows Up In Every Starbucks Refresher

There's nothing quite as refreshing on a hot day as a cold drink. Starbucks refreshers are a go-to for many fans of the coffee chain when they need something cold to sip on — and the chain regularly introduces seasonal flavors. Daily Meal even taste tested the 2024 summer refreshers lineup at Starbucks, all of which we found fit the bill when you need something flavorful and thirst-quenching. That said, regardless of the variety of refresher flavors, there's one ingredient that's always included in the base: white grape juice concentrate.

If you're not familiar, fruit juice concentrate is a syrupy liquid that's produced by removing most of the water from juice. Unfortunately it also removes most of the fiber and nutrients. This essentially produces another way to add sweetness to beverages. Whether that's the three frozen refreshers that became permanent menu items in 2023 or a more timeless strawberry açai refresher, white grape fruit concentrate helps sweeten these beverages.