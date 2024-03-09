Get A Stronger Flavored Starbucks Latte For Less With A Simple Ordering Hack

If Starbucks is a constant part of your morning routine, you know that the chain's coffee drinks can be a little expensive. This is especially true if you often make updates to your beverage to increase its potency, such as by adding an extra espresso shot. In this case, there's a way to pay less for an iced vanilla latte while still getting that extra shot of espresso when ordering through the Starbucks app.

In the app, select the grande iced shaken espresso (which contains three shots) and head to the customization menu. De-select the classic syrup option and add vanilla syrup in its place. Your beverage will now contain three espresso shots plus vanilla syrup for $.50 less than adding an additional shot to an iced vanilla latte (it should be noted that prices can vary according to location). Even better, you can select a variety of flavored syrups using this money-saving hack, including caramel, hazelnut, and sugar cookie. While it's true that Starbucks employees secretly dislike certain drink orders, this straightforward hack is unlikely to raise the ire of your barista.