Review: Starbucks' Matcha Lemonade And Blended Energy Refreshers Are Perfect Summer Sippers — Except For One Key Flaw

Nothing can transform a hot summer day from sweaty and lethargic to dreamy and idealistic quite as quickly as a frozen blended drink. Growing up with 7-Eleven's amazing Slurpees is probably why, for many of us, a slushie drink is now so nostalgia-triggering. But as adults we find ourselves looking for a little something extra in a beverage than just sugar and water. Sometimes, that might mean a classic frozen cocktail, but Starbucks has interpreted that slushie craving into an any-time-of-day drink with its new Blended Energy Refresher flavors.

On July 14, 2026, the coffee chain released a new series of blended drinks, including a selection of fruity Refreshers blended with either lemonade or coconut milk as well as a much-anticipated Blended Matcha Lemonade. I had to try them for myself, and the results are in. There are nearly 17,000 Starbucks locations in the United States (not to mention abroad) so no matter where you are this summer season you can start your day with a cool, caffeinated drink. Read on to discover which was my favorite of the new lineup.