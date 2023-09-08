What Exactly Is Eggnog And What's It Made Of?
The holidays are the perfect time for sipping on seasonal beverages, whether that means a cup of peppermint hot chocolate or a steaming mug of mulled wine. Besides these two wintery beverages, you can also try eggnog, a thick, sweet, creamy beverage made primarily of sugar, eggs, milk, and heavy whipping cream. It sometimes has the addition of baking spices, such as nutmeg and cinnamon, or a splash of booze for an adult twist. Some recipes also feature vanilla extract to enhance the drink's flavor.
Eggnog is usually associated with the winter holidays, and many grocery stores stock it starting around Thanksgiving (although some shops may stock it as early as late October). Whether you're already familiar with this drink and just want to know what it's really made of or you're interested in trying eggnog for the very first time, here's how to make this tasty drink from scratch.
What goes into eggnog?
To make eggnog, beat 6 large egg yolks and ½ cup of sugar together in a bowl until they're creamy. Then, mix 2 cups of milk, ½ cup of heavy whipping cream, a pinch of salt, and ½ teaspoon of nutmeg over medium heat and bring them to a simmer. From there, add a spoonful of the milk mixture to the eggs and mix quickly. Repeat this until you've combined most of the milk and eggs, and then put everything back on the stove.
Whisk the mixture until it begins to thicken, add ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract, and strain the mixture into a pitcher. Refrigerate it until you're ready to serve it, and then top it with cinnamon, nutmeg, or whipped cream.
If you're serving this drink to adults, you can add ¼ to 2 cups of brandy to the recipe before straining it and storing it in the fridge, depending on how strong you want your drink. Or, try adding a mix of dark rum and Cognac or even a bit of bourbon. Spiked or not, this drink is so tasty that people have been enjoying it for centuries.
The backstory of the beverage
It's not just eggnog's flavor that's rich — the history of the drink is, too. The general consensus is that this drink dates back to medieval Britain, where people enjoyed a similar beverage, posset. Posset was a milky drink that was made of eggs, sugar, alcohol, and spiced cream.
While eggnog may have its roots in British posset, eggnog itself arose years later in the 18th century in the United States. There, colonists began enjoying this drink around the winter holidays. The beverage was so popular that George Washington made a recipe for this tasty drink.
Today, there are several variations of eggnog from around the world. In Mexico, people enjoy a similar drink called Rompope, while in Scotland, people drink Auld Man's Milk. This holiday season, take a sip out of a long-standing tradition and brew a batch of eggnog (whether it's spiked or not).