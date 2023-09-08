What Exactly Is Eggnog And What's It Made Of?

To make eggnog, beat 6 large egg yolks and ½ cup of sugar together in a bowl until they're creamy. Then, mix 2 cups of milk, ½ cup of heavy whipping cream, a pinch of salt, and ½ teaspoon of nutmeg over medium heat and bring them to a simmer. From there, add a spoonful of the milk mixture to the eggs and mix quickly. Repeat this until you've combined most of the milk and eggs, and then put everything back on the stove.

Whisk the mixture until it begins to thicken, add ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract, and strain the mixture into a pitcher. Refrigerate it until you're ready to serve it, and then top it with cinnamon, nutmeg, or whipped cream.

If you're serving this drink to adults, you can add ¼ to 2 cups of brandy to the recipe before straining it and storing it in the fridge, depending on how strong you want your drink. Or, try adding a mix of dark rum and Cognac or even a bit of bourbon. Spiked or not, this drink is so tasty that people have been enjoying it for centuries.