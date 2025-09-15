The Wildest Pumpkin Spice Foods In History

When fall rolls around, among the things we look forward to is the annual arrival of pumpkin-spice lattes. And with the popularity of pumpkin-spice lattes comes the rise of pumpkin-spice-infused everything, from pastries to candles to cough drops and even (we're not making this up) cat litter. Some of these were clearly better ideas than others, and from this comes two important lessons: Pumpkin spice is much more versatile than you might think. But not that versatile –- just because you can put it in something doesn't always mean you should.

To understand the pumpkin spice craze, we first have to understand what pumpkin spice is. Oddly enough, pumpkin spice doesn't even contain any pumpkin. Rather, it's the blend of the spices traditionally used to flavor pumpkin pie and other autumnal treats, and it typically includes cinnamon, cloves, and allspice, among other spices. (Starbucks' original version of its famed Pumpkin Spice Latte didn't contain any pumpkin either.) Thus, there's no reason pumpkin spice must be limited to pumpkin dishes. Here are some of the most surprising foods that feature it.